'The Player Who Stood Out in IPL is...': Graeme Smith on MS Dhoni, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Search for Spinners

At 41 years old, MS Dhoni continues to shine in IPL 2023 with a remarkable strike rate of 204.25, making it one of the standout performances of the season. As the skipper of the Chennai Super Kings, his exceptional display on the field has captivated fans, evident from the jam-packed stadiums adorned in vibrant yellow jerseys.

The reasons behind his immense popularity are plentiful: his power-hitting prowess, astute captaincy, unwavering composure, and the iconic helicopter shot that fans eagerly await till the very end of each match. However, Dhoni’s impact in this IPL goes beyond his individual brilliance, as he emerges as a guiding light for numerous young talents, particularly within the CSK squad. His influence extends far beyond the numbers, making him an icon and an inspiration for aspiring cricketers.

IPL Trophy’s Open Secret: Deciphering the Sanskrit Quote Carved on the Silverware

20-year old Matheesa Pathirana, who has been the most impressive bowler for CSK in the ongoing IPL, is termed as the student of Dhoni’s master class. He has taken 12 wickets at the death for CSK, the most by a bowler in this season. Numerous former cricketers have credited Dhoni for grooming Pathirana and shaping him into one of the finest bowlers. Among them is Graeme Smith, the former South Africa captain turned IPL Expert on JioCinema, who believes Dhoni has shaped a lot of young bowlers in the team.

In a select media interaction, Smith told CricketNext, Dhoni has been impactful with the bat and also with his tactical skills in the ongoing IPL.

“Dhoni’s leadership is integral. This season, he has made some impact with the bat. Playing at home in Chepauk (Chennai) is a huge strength for MS. CSK have a great combination of the ones who know how to bat well and also the spinners who have performed consistently well for the team. He (Dhoni) has groomed a lot of young bowlers and tactically he knows how to use the likes of Pathirana," said Smith.

Also Read: ‘Sanju Samson is Like a Young MS Dhoni When…’ - Graeme Swann’s Stunning Statement

Smith further commented on Dhoni’s ‘distinctive quality’ which makes him different from the other captains in the IPL. He said, “In today’s world, there’s so much information available but the calmness with which he (Dhoni) keeps his decision-making very simple without any chopping and changing of the team, without any panic, which is usually seen with some other teams, makes him different. He and the coaches figure out the right combinations and they really back those."

Most Promising IPL Player

Smith was seen completely impressed with Dhoni for his batting and captaincy but one another player, who dazzled the IPL expert is 21-year-old, Rajasthan Royals’ batter, Yashasvi Jaiswal. Answering a query about the most promising player of this season, Smith promptly replied - Yashasvi Jaiswal.

“Yashasvi Jaiswal is the one who stood out for me this season," said Smith.

However, Smith also pointed out that so far in the season, he didn’t find any young Indian spinner who can be an asset to the Indian cricket team in near future.

top videos

He said, “I am looking for the next Indian dynamic spin option. There are spinners who are on top of their game and they have been in the game for quite a long time and even though they are not going anywhere, we need to keep an eye on the youngsters. The spin options, especially leg-spinners are an asset for Indian cricket so that’s an area I am keen to see how it develops in a couple of years as it needs a little work. But, so far, who has stood out is definitely Jaiswal."

Yashasvi Jaiswal is one of the leading run-scorers of IPL 2023, putting a strong case to bag the orange cap. In 12 matches, he has amassed 575 runs, including a century. He has also smashed the fastest 50 (13) in IPL history and for such phenomenal performances, the young batter has given credit to senior players like Dhoni.