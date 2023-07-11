'Ambati Rayudu is Retired Now...': MS Dhoni's Epic Response to Yogi Babu's Dream of Playing for Chennai Super Kings

Not only the cricket fraternity but celebrities from other fields are also captivated by the aura of Mahendra Singh Dhoni and share a great respect for the former Indian captain.

Yogi Babu, a prominent actor in the Tamil film industry, expressed his desire to play alongside Dhoni in the Indian Premier League (IPL) during an event recently.

The actor-cum-comedian marked his presence during the audio and trailer launch of Dhoni’s maiden Tamil production venture, Let’s Get Married (LGM) on July 10.

At the event, Yogi urged Dhoni to rope him in as a player for Chennai Super Kings.

In response, the CSK captain assured Yogi that he would definitely present the offer in front of the team management as the veteran actor can fill the vacant place of Ambati Rayudu, who announced his IPL retirement following IPL 2023.

The audio and trailer launch event of LGM was organised at the Leela Palace in Chennai.

Apart from Dhoni and his wife Sakshi, the casts and crew of the film were also present there. Yogi Babu, who will be seen in an important role in LGM, delivered a speech at the event. While revealing his excitement to work with Dhoni Entertainment, the veteran actor shared his wish for represent CSK.

Dhoni gave the best reply possible as the 42-year-old said, “Ambati Rayudu is retired now. So we do have a place for you in CSK. But you are so busy working on films. You will have to play consistently.”

The wicketkeeper-batter further reminded Yogi of the risks of being a cricketer, saying, “They can bowl very fast and bowl only to injure you.”

After ruling the world of cricket for almost 15 years, Dhoni is set to make his debut as a producer in the Tamil film industry. The cricketer and his spouse Sakshi founded Dhoni Entertainment in 2019. Their first production– Let’s Get Married– will hit the silver screens later this year or in early 2024.

The concept of the movie is the brainchild of Sakshi, while Ramesh Thamilmani is the director-cum-composer. LGM will be a family entertainer with Harish Kalyan and Ivana portraying the lead characters.

Nadhiya will play the role of a mother, while Mirchi Vijay and Yogi Babu will appear in crucial supporting roles.