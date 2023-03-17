MS Dhoni's Pic Practicing in CSK Nets Prompts Stellar Reaction From Harsha Bhogle, Says 'Never Seen Dhoni..'

MS Dhoni is leaving no stone unturned to return to his peak fitness ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 campaign. The legendary wicketkeeper-batter joined Chennai Super Kings’ preparation camp more than a week ago with less than a fortnight remaining in the 16th edition of IPL.

In the days since many pictures and videos of Dhoni practising in the nets have gone viral on social media.

The 41-year-old is set to return to the iconic Chepauk Stadium in front of CSK’s loyal fans after a long time, and thus his every move is being shared widely all across social media.

Many videos of Dhoni smashing sixes at will in the nets have gone crazy viral.

Meanwhile, a picture of Dhoni smashing hits in the nets shared by CSK has caught the attention of many fans, along with renowned commentator Harsha Bhogle.

Harsha couldn’t help but notice along with the rest of the fans that Dhoni has indeed been looking bulked up ahead of the upcoming IPL 2023.

Bhogle pointed to Dhoni’s massive biceps as he looked all bulked up ahead of what promises to be a crucial season for CSK after they finished second-last in IPL 2022 last term.

Never seen Dhoni as bulked up as this. Power game this #TataIPL? pic.twitter.com/6A561MpWbb— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) March 17, 2023

“Never seen Dhoni as bulked up as this. Power game this #TataIPL?" wrote Harsha Bhogle on Twitter sharing the picture of Dhoni.

Fans meanwhile agreed to Bhogle’s remark as one fan pointed out that even Andre Russell who is known for his power hitting may get insecure watching Dhoni’s biceps.

Russel the Muscle would be feeling insecure seeing thala bulked up as this— ً (@SarcasticCowboy) March 17, 2023

Another fan wrote that Dhoni was gearing up to conquer the IPL 2023.

He is all ready to conquer this years #TATAIPL, no stopping him this year and he is making a statement about that #MSDhoni— Ajay Arora (@Ajayarora71) March 17, 2023

One user wrote that Dhoni was looking fitter than he had looked in the last three seasons.

He looks lean and fit and younger than last 3 (2020,2021,2022) seasons 😏🔥— Kinnerla Sandeep (@kinnerlastwitt) March 17, 2023

Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings will open their IPL 2023 campaign in the inaugural fixture against the defending champions Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium on March 31.

