2-MIN READ

MSK Prasad ICC World Cup 2023 India squad Ashwin Chahal Kuldeep 3d player

Curated By: Aakash Biswas

News18.com

Last Updated: August 26, 2023, 12:58 IST

New Delhi, India

Ex-BCCI chief selector MSK Prasad (AFP Image)

Ex-BCCI chief selector MSK Prasad (AFP Image)

As the 2023 edition of the marquee event is around the corners, Prasad has been trolled once again for picking up his squad

MSK Prasad had to face the wrath of angry cricket fans over the team he selected for the ICC World Cup in 2019. Back then, Ambati Rayudu was among the frontrunners for a spot in the 15-man squad but the former chief selector had given nod to all-rounder Vijay Shankar ahead of the Hyderabad batter. Prasad justified Shankar’s selection by calling him a ‘3D player’ but the latter had limited outings and was eventually ruled out of the tournament mid-way due to an injury. Later, India also suffered a narrow defeat to New Zealand in the semi-finals and were knocked out of the showpiece event.

As the 2023 edition of the marquee event is around the corner, Prasad has been trolled once again for picking up his squad. On Friday, the official broadcasters of the World Cup – Star Sports – shared a video on microblogging site X (formerly Twitter) in which Prasad could be seen naming his pick of players for the tournament to be held in India.

“My proposed squad for the ICC World Cup 2023 would be like this:


  1. Rohit Sharma



  2. Shubman Gill



  3. Virat Kohli



  4. KL Rahul



  5. Shreyas Iyer



  6. Suryakumar Yadav



  7. Hardik Pandya



  8. Ravindra Jadeja



  9. Axar Patel



  10. Ravichandran Ashwin



  11. Kuldeep Yadav / Yuzvendra Chahal



  12. Jasprit Bumrah



  13. Mohammad Shami



  14. Mohammad Siraj



  15. Ishan Kishan (backup keeper)”


The team picked by Prasad is similar to what has been announced for the Asia Cup 2023. The only differences are the absence of Tilak Varma and the inclusion of Ravichandran Ashwin. The ace off-spinner has been away from India’s ODI set-up for more than a year now. He last played a fifty-over game for India in 2022 against South Africa in Paarl.

Meanwhile, the fans on social media slammed Prasad for picking up his team. Here’s how they reacted:

India will begin their campaign against Australia in the ICC World Cup 2023 in Chennai on October 8.

