MSK Prasad ICC World Cup 2023 India squad Ashwin Chahal Kuldeep 3d player

MSK Prasad had to face the wrath of angry cricket fans over the team he selected for the ICC World Cup in 2019. Back then, Ambati Rayudu was among the frontrunners for a spot in the 15-man squad but the former chief selector had given nod to all-rounder Vijay Shankar ahead of the Hyderabad batter. Prasad justified Shankar’s selection by calling him a ‘3D player’ but the latter had limited outings and was eventually ruled out of the tournament mid-way due to an injury. Later, India also suffered a narrow defeat to New Zealand in the semi-finals and were knocked out of the showpiece event.

As the 2023 edition of the marquee event is around the corner, Prasad has been trolled once again for picking up his squad. On Friday, the official broadcasters of the World Cup – Star Sports – shared a video on microblogging site X (formerly Twitter) in which Prasad could be seen naming his pick of players for the tournament to be held in India.

“My proposed squad for the ICC World Cup 2023 would be like this:



Rohit Sharma



Shubman Gill



Virat Kohli



KL Rahul



Shreyas Iyer



Suryakumar Yadav



Hardik Pandya



Ravindra Jadeja



Axar Patel



Ravichandran Ashwin



Kuldeep Yadav / Yuzvendra Chahal



Jasprit Bumrah



Mohammad Shami



Mohammad Siraj



Ishan Kishan (backup keeper)”



Former selector’s insight! 😍MSK Prasad unveils his handpicked 15-man squad for the 2023 ODI Cricket World Cup. 💪🏻 Tune-in to the #WorldCupOnStarOctober 5, 2 PM onwards | Star Sports Network & Disney+ Hotstar#Cricket pic.twitter.com/vRkqD3lOBO — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) August 25, 2023

The team picked by Prasad is similar to what has been announced for the Asia Cup 2023. The only differences are the absence of Tilak Varma and the inclusion of Ravichandran Ashwin. The ace off-spinner has been away from India’s ODI set-up for more than a year now. He last played a fifty-over game for India in 2022 against South Africa in Paarl.

Meanwhile, the fans on social media slammed Prasad for picking up his team. Here’s how they reacted:

We have nothing to do with MSK prasad’s 11 . It does not matter what he picks . What Ajit Agarkar will pick that matters .— Lalatendu Rout (@Littu85) August 26, 2023

Achha hai he is not a selector …He needs a back up spinner, back up WK, but doesn’t need a back up quick bowler 😂😂— Sachin Mishra (@SachinM29795) August 25, 2023

Reason why India failed everytime when he was chief selector ..Iski selection me fast bowlers ki importance yahi hai bas— Sachin Mishra (@SachinM29795) August 25, 2023

Who is the 3D player in this squad?— Aurobindo Mohanty (@kuna7046) August 25, 2023

india ke liye aacha hai aap selector nhi ho abhi.— Vijay (@vijayreal3D) August 25, 2023

Jab karna tha tab toh hag diya tha..ab select karke kya fayda— Vishal Vikram Pandey (@pandeyvishal08) August 26, 2023

India will begin their campaign against Australia in the ICC World Cup 2023 in Chennai on October 8.