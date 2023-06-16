'All of us Know That Selection Committee Has...': MSK Prasad Responds to Ambati Rayudu’s 2019 WC Snub Bombshell

Former BCCI chief selector MSK Prasad has reacted to Ambati Rayudu’s comments on his 2019 World Cup snub as the former Chennai Super Kings batter made some bombshell statements recently. The 37-year-old failed to make the cut for 2019 WC squad for India despite being touted as their number 4 which sparked a controversy. However, after almost four years, Rayudu opened up on the snub and hinted that his relationship with Prasad might have led to his exclusion from the mega ICC tournament squad.

The former batter said that he had some difference of opinions with MSK when the latter captained him during domestic cricket in 2005 for Hyderabad.

ALSO READ | Ex-India Selector Chetan Sharma Chairs North Zone Selection Meeting for Duleep Trophy

While Prasad has now reacted to Rayudu’s bombshell statement and said that it was not an individual decision as the selection committee has five selectors, who took a collective call in the meeting.

“All of us know that the selection committee has got five selectors and the captain sitting in the selection committee. Will any single person’s decision be taken or is it a consensus or is it an entire collective decision that would be taken? If an individual can take a decision then you don’t require five selectors. So any decision that is taken only happens with the consensus of the entire selection committee. So it is a collective decision. Not an individual decision. I may propose something but somebody else has to accept it. No individual decision will prevail in a committee," Prasad told timesnownews.com.

ALSO READ | Rishabh Pant Recovering Faster Than Expected, Bumrah and Iyer Eye Comeback in Asia Cup 2023: Report

Rayudu played 55 ODIs for India and scored 1694 runs at a sublime average of 47.05, however, after the 2019 WC snub everything went downhill for him in international cricket. The selection committee led by MSK chose Vijay Shankar over Rayudu for the mega ICC tournament.

While the former chief selector suggested that excluding Rayudu was not an individual decision as the selection committee gave a long run to him prior to WC but the selectors took a collective call to choose the other player over him.

The 48-year-old said that there was no difference with Rayudu in 2005 but it’s a possibility that the latter might have not liked his strict nature as a captain.

“In fact, I will tell you the truth. Nothing happened in 2005. There are absolutely no differences. See, he says that he might not have liked my style of captaincy. Which is fair no. You can definitely have a difference of opinion. You know that I am strict with everything. I am strict in regiments, strict in fitness, and strict in everything. Probably he might not have liked my routine or something but that is fine," Prasad said.