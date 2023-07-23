'Very Heartening to See, Quality Stuff': India's Latest Debutant Mukesh Kumar Praised After Impressive Show

Unlike the surface that was prepared for the series opener in Dominica, the one that has been dished out for the ongoing 2nd Test between India and West Indies is docile with bowlers made to toil. The manner in which this contest has progressed, unless there’s a batting collapse, it’s hard to see it producing a result.

In reply to India’s 438-all out, West Indies have made 229/5 in 108 overs at stumps on Day 3.

India debutant pacer Mukesh Kumar has though impressed on the lifeless pitch, sending down 14 overs for 35 runs and a wicket. The 29-year-old also got the new ball to swing and showed positive signs he belongs to the international level.

India bowling coach Paras Mhambrey praised Mukesh for giving his everything in conditions which look suited for the batters.

“I think he bowled very well," Mhambrey told reporters after the close of play on Day 3.

“Given the conditions the way he has gone about putting everything behind the ball that is very heartening to see and that is what is expected from him and from the team management this is what we wanted. At least give his best and that’s what he has done.

“I am extremely happy with the progress he has shown from the first ball of the first session he bowled, especially with the second new ball where he showed some signs of moving the new ball, really quality stuff," he added.

With West Indies still trailing by 209 runs, Mhambrey said the first session will be crucial on Day 4 will be crucial to India’s chances of winning the contest.

“I think the first session (on Sunday) will be important," Mhambrey said.

“To see the way we swung the ball in the last session right now, both Siraj and Mukesh came in and swung the ball and troubled the batters and there were a couple of close calls out there," he said.

“Looking at that, I think the first session in the morning and even the first hour is going to be crucial. If we pick up a couple of wickets is opens up the match for us and we can take the game forward and see where we are. What we look for from the bowlers is to hit the right areas, show some patience and make the batters play," he added.

India lead the two-match series 1-0.