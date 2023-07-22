Mukesh Kumar Gets Maiden Test Wicket, West Indies 117/2 After Rain Forces Early Lunch on Day 3

Debutant Mukesh Kumar claimed a maiden Test wicket for India as West Indies reached 117 for two in reply to 438 at lunch on a rain-hit third day of the second and final Test at Queen’s Park Oval on Saturday.

Resuming at 86 for one on an increasingly benign surface, Kraigg Brathwaite and Kirk McKenzie made serene progress almost to the end of the first hour.

But then left-handed McKenzie wafted at a wide delivery from Kumar to give the seamer his first Test wicket as he edged a catch to wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan.

Dismissed for 32 off 57 balls in an innings featuring four fours and a six, the 22-year-old’s dejected walk back to the pavilion coincided with the arrival of steady showers which grew in intensity to force an early lunch interval.

West Indies captain Brathwaite will resume on 49 in conditions which are very much his element. He has so far faced 161 deliveries, stroking four fours.