'My Blessings Are Always With You': Mukesh Kumar's Emotional Phone Call With Mother After India Debut; Watch

An injury to Shardul Thakur opened a spot in India’s playing XI ahead of the 2nd Test against West Indies in Trinidad and the vacancy was filled by a debutant Mukesh Kumar whose hands were shaking as he recalled a memorable day, realising a cherished dream of representing his country.

After the end of day’s play on Day 1, Mukesh had an emotional phone call with his mother.

“Haan maa, pranam! (Hello mother). Your prayers have been answered. I have got the chance to finally represent my country," Mukesh told his mother in a video shared by BCCI on Twitter.

“Stay happy. Keep growing, my blessings are with you," she told Mukesh.

Mukesh, who plays domestic cricket for Bengal, called the day as the most important of his life.

“I got my India cap from Ravichandran Ashwin. It’s the most important day of my life. I have achieved this after years of hard work," Mukesh said.

No Dream Too Small! Mukesh Kumar’s phone call to his mother after his Test debut is all heart ❤️#TeamIndia | #WIvIND pic.twitter.com/Sns4SDZmi2 — BCCI (@BCCI) July 21, 2023

The 29-year-old right-arm pacer came into the national reckoning after playing a major role in guiding Bengal to two Ranji Trophy finals in three seasons. Earlier this year, he also made his IPL debut for Delhi Capitals.

Mukesh has played 39 firs-class matches so far and taken 149 wickets in them at 21.55 including six five-wicket hauls.

“She loves me so much. It’s an important day for us. I cannot express the feeling today. In the morning, I got my debut and now I am speaking to my mother. My hands are shaking. Very happy today," he added.