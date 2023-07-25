'Virat Bhaiya Ran in and Hugged me, I Was in a Different World': Mukesh Kumar on His Celebration with Kohli

The stars aligned for Bengal pacer Mukesh Sharma when the Indian team management decided to hand him his Test debut for the game against West Indies in Trinidad. A renowned name in the country’s domestic circuit, Mukesh was named in the playing XI after Shardul Thakur missed out due to an injury.

Receiving his cap from skipper Rohit Sharma was a special moment but it turned sweeter when a pumped-up Virat Kohli hugged him for bagging his maiden Test wicket at the Queen’s Park Oval.

Mukesh reaped success on a flat deck, getting the better of Windies batter Kirk McKenzie, who was also handed his debut. The right-arm quick pitched it outside off stump as McKenzie went for a cut shot only to edge it behind the stumps where Ishan Kishan grabbed a fine catch.

The breakthrough came at the right time as Mukesh broke a crucial partnership just before the rain stopped the play. The 29-year-old from Bihar celebrated his success with his teammate while Kohli was the first one to hug him.

Mukesh Kumar’s maiden Test wicket! A moment for him to savour. A video for you to savour. #INDvWIonFanCode #WIvIND pic.twitter.com/fpCQSf1LsF— FanCode (@FanCode) July 22, 2023

Speaking about the moment with Mohammed Siraj on bcci.tv, Mukesh said he was in a ‘different world’.

“When I got the wicket, Virat bhaiya ran in and hugged me. I was in a different world. The man I have watched all these years on TV and looked up to is hugging you. It felt great,” Mukesh told Siraj.

A Debut story filled with excitement and goosebumpsPresenting with fifer star Mohd. Siraj & #TeamIndia Debutant Mukesh Kumar - By @ameyatilak the Full Interview #WIvIND | @mdsirajofficial… pic.twitter.com/SQKq9SiSnm — BCCI (@BCCI) July 24, 2023

“When you (Siraj) and JD ( Jaydev Unadkat) bhai were bowling, Rohit bhai said ‘It’s not a pitch where you can get wickets instantly. You need to work hard’. I had to set up the batter with consistent bowling,” he added.

Mukesh was mentally prepared for the opportunity and despite being told at the team meeting a day before about his Test debut, it took some time to sink in.

“When I came to know that I will be playing, I was shocked and actually completely zoned out. Whether I play or not, I am always prepared, so I went to attend the team meeting, keeping in mind that I need to follow my process. But there was some gut feeling that I might play.

“So, when it’s morning over here, it’s evening in India. So, by evening, when I reached the hotel, I spoke to my mom, that’s a special feeling that ‘Maa main desh ke liye khel raha hoon (Mom, I am playing for the country). All my relatives and all those who supported me from the start are happy," he added.