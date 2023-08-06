Mumbai Cricketer Sarfaraz Khan Gets Married in Kashmir

One of Ranji Trophy’s best-performing players, Sarfaraz Khan has officially married. The marriage was conducted in the Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The batter plays for Delhi Capitals, a franchise in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and represents Mumbai in the first-class format in India.

Sarfaraz has been in the headlines for various reasons including the jibe he took at the selectors when he was not selected for the Test series in India’s tour of West Indies.

His marriage was covered by various local media and local reporters suggested that the marriage was a happy affair. The player even took the time to respond to questions regarding his non-selection. He said that “If the Almighty has destined, I will play for India one day."

Sarfaraz has been on a roll, especially in the Ranji Trophy where the batter has scored 556 runs in just 6 matches. He looked set to be called into the Indian side but insider sources suggested to PTI that he was not being selected due to fitness issues.

Sarfaraz will look to start off the new season with a bang as he looks to continue his push towards selection for Team India. He will also likely be looking at improving his game in the limited-overs format. This includes taking up the chances he gets in the IPL and making a mark following the footsteps of Tilak Varma and Yashasvi Jaiswal, both of whom have made bright starts in the T20 and Test sides respectively. Tilak scored a half-century in his second match at a crucial point in the game when India desperately needed it. So did Jaiswal as he went on to become the leading run-scorer in the Test series. Jaiswal also scored a mammoth 171 runs in the first innings which went on to shatter various records.