'Mumbai Indians Gave me Carity in my Role, It Was Time I Paid Them Back': Suryakumar Yadav

Flamboyant batter Suryakumar Yadav opened on his journey with Mumbai Indians and shared how joining the five-time IPL champions turned out to be a big turning point in his career. Suryakumar is arguably the best T20I batter at the moment in world cricket but it was not an easy ride for him. The batting maverick worked on his game and developed 360-degree scoring abilities to outclass the bowlers. MI played a massive role in his growth as a player and he got chances to bat at the top of the batting order when he joined MI in 2018. SKY started getting recognition during his stint with Kolkata Knight Riders but he didn’t many opportunities to bat in top order there but MI trusted his skills and gave them a bigger role in the squad.

Suryakumar opened on the turning point of his career and said scoring runs in IPL 2018 changed his role from the next seasons.

“When I returned to Mumbai Indians in 2018, it feels like I returned back to my family, they trusted me a lot, and gave me the opportunity to bat up the order and it was a big turning point. I scored runs in 2018 and my role changed from next year. Then I came to know that my role is going to be this with the team," said Suryakumar during the interview on JioCinema.

While SKY said that Mumbai gave him the clarity he required which helped him take his game to the next level.

“They gave me clarity in my role, and trusted me, it was time I paid them back and take my game to the next level. I tried to take my game to the next level, and practised. They travelled 2 steps, I did 4. The bond is strong," he added.

The batting maverick further suggested that Mumbai is a franchise which helps a player to become his better version.

“This franchise will give you everything that helps you become a better player. Be it practice1 facilities, or mental support. It is almost like your home. You just have to put 1 per cent effort, 99 per cent is coming from the franchise," he said.

The 32-year-old is the leading run-getter for MI this season and has scored 544 runs in 15 matches which includes a century.