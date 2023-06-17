This Video Featuring Mumbai Indian's Hrithik Shokeen is a Masterclass in Fielding

Mumbai Indians, the five-time IPL champions, have introduced a number of emerging talents over the years and spinner Hrithik Shokeen is one such name.

In a recent video on MI’s official Instagram page, Shokeen was spotted learning some basics of fielding from Mumbai’s strength and conditioning coach Paul Chapman. The 22-year-old cricketer worked on his reflexes and positioning while attempting some difficult catches.

Chapman not only kept his watchful eyes on Shokeen but also tried to uplift his confidence with some words of encouragement. The close bond between Chapman and Shokeen was visible as the veteran was seen pulling the youngster’s leg during the practice.

The clip opens with an evening training session with Paul Chapman teaching Shokeen the technique to grab sky-high catches.

During an attempt, after Shokeen misjudged the trajectory of the ball, Chapman underlined the first rule to complete a successful take, saying, “You have got to watch the ball.”

On the second try, a more-composed Shokeen chased the ball and grabbed it confidently.

While Chapman made Rule no 1 clear in the video, the Mumbai franchise noted the second rule in the caption, which read, “Rule No. 2: Always listen to Chappie.”

The clip received significant traction from Mumbai fans. They showered immense praise on Shokeen for his attentiveness, branding the young offspinner as “the future of Mumbai Indians.”

Shokeen garnered a lot of criticism after engaging in a war of words with Kolkata Knight Riders captain Nitish Rana during a group fixture of the recently-concluded IPL.

The event transpired after Shokeen trapped Rana for a catch at long-on with an excellent delivery.

Rana was leaving the crease when Shokeen approached his senior Delhi teammate and uttered a few words. The situation got heated and Suryakumar Yadav had to intervene to separate the two payers.

Interestingly, that match saw Shokeen wrapping up with his best IPL bowling figures of 2/34.

MI roped in Shokeen for Rs 20 lakh at the IPL 2022 mega auction.

The Delhi bowler has so far made 13 appearances for Mumbai and has picked up a total of 5 wickets at a brilliant average of 62.80.