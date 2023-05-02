Watch: Mumbai Indians' Arshad Khan And Hrithik Shokeen Wear Bizarre Outfits as Punishment; Leave Teammates in Splits

You don’t always have to be stern to drive your point through effectively, sometimes it’s better to find a fun way to achieve the goal.

Mumbai Indians’ latest punishment to deal with the late comers in their camp proves it.

A video shared by the five-time IPL winning franchise shows two of their young stars - Hrithik Shokeen and Arshad Khan - wearing a special suite that is printed with the headshots of all MI stars.

Orange Cap: Check Out Full List for Top Batters in Orange Cap Race

“This is a punishment for arriving late at meetings. I overslept so was late by 10 minutes," Arshad explains the reason behind the special threads.

Purple Cap: Check Out Full List for Top Bowlers in Purple Cap Race

And then he introduces his ‘partner’ Hrithik who soon arrived wearing an identical outfit.

“I was late for practice once. I am still running late by three minutes," Hrithik says in the clip.

However, the real fun began when the two passed the hotel lobby while being stared at by onlookers.

MI players sure had their fun with the likes of Jofra Archer, Kumar Kartikeya, Jason Behrendorff, Tilak Varma having a laugh at their team-mates’ expense.

With four wins and as many defeats, MI currently are in the bottom half of the IPL 2023 points table.

After recovering from a poor start, they recorded three wins on the trot.

However, it gave way to two more defeats including a big 55-run defeat at the hands of defending champions Gujarat Titans.

They then ran into red-hot Rajasthan Royals and it produced a high-scoring thriller. RR posted a mammoth 212/7 thanks to a maiden ton from Yashasvi Jaiswal.

MI’s chase was driven by Suryakumar Yadav’s 29-ball 55 while Tim David, Cameron Green and Tilak Verma also made big contributions as they chased down the target with three deliveries to spare.

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here