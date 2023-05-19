Mumbai Indians Players Sweat It Out in Gym to Keep Playoffs Hopes Alive Ahead Match vs SRH | WATCH

Royal Challengers Bangalore’s emphatic win against Sunrisers Hyderabad last night forced Mumbai Indians to move out of the top four in this season’s Indian Premier League (IPL) points table, albeit temporarily. With 14 points from 13 games, Mumbai are placed in fifth position in the IPL 2023 standings.

In their last league match of the season, Rohit Sharma and his team will be up against bottom-placed Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday. Ahead of their vital final league game, the Mumbai-based franchise shared a video of their intense training session on Twitter. Arjun Tendulkar, Suryakumar Yadav and others are seen sweating it out at the gym. “No. Rest. Days,” the tweet read.

After facing a five-run defeat against Lucknow Super Giants, Mumbai now find themselves in a perilous situation. A win against Hyderabad, this weekend, will not be enough for the Rohit Sharma-led side to book their spot in IPL 2023 playoffs. Mumbai will have to depend on other match results to go in their favour. The five-time IPL champions, in a bid to stay alive in the playoff race, will desperately want Kolkata Knight Riders to get the better of Lucknow Super Giants.

But, Kolkata’s win will still not be enough for Mumbai to qualify for the playoffs. Rohit Sharma’s men will have to wait for the outcome of Royal Challengers Bangalore and Punjab Kings’ final matches as well.

In their last game, Mumbai failed to reach a target of 178 against Lucknow. Mumbai wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan played a commendable knock of 39-ball 59 but his side could manage to reach 172 eventually. With 11 runs required off the final over, the team fell short by five runs.

“We didn’t play well enough to win the game. There were little moments in the game that we didn’t win, unfortunately. We assessed the pitch really well and it was a good pitch to bat on that score was definitely chaseable and we lost our way in the second half of the innings. We gave too many runs at the back end and the last three overs went for a few,” Rohit Sharma reportedly said after the defeat.