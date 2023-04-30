Mumbai Indians Sign Chris Jordan as Replacement Player: Report

Mumbai Indians have roped in English fast bowler Chris Jordan for the rest of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. In the latest video shared by Rajasthan Royals, the speedster could be seen in the MI training session ahead of the clash against Rajasthan Royals on Sunday at Wankhede Stadium.

According to ESPNCricinfo, Jordan comes in as a replacement however, it’s yet to be known that whom has he replaced.

Rajasthan Royals posted a funny video of a dubbed version of their players meeting Mumbai Indians cricketers ahead of their crucial clash on Sunday at Wankhede Stadium. In the video, England’s white-ball captain and RR’s opener was seen meeting Jordan who was donning the Mumbai Indians’ training session.

Orange Cap: Check Out Full List for Top Batters in Orange Cap Race

Jordan has played 28 matches in IPL and has claimed 27 wickets. Despite having a big reputation as a T20I specialist for England, Jordan has failed to make a mark in IPL. He made his IPL debut in 2016 which was his best season where he claimed 11 wickets in 9 matches,

It has been a topsy-turvy season for Mumbai Indians thus far as they have won three matches out of seven and are currently placed at the ninth spot on the points table. The five-time IPL champions are struggling in the bowling department as they are missing the services of Jasprit Bumrah. While their other leading pacer Jofra Archer is also struggling with the injury and has played just two matches this season.

MI head coach Mark Boucher has confirmed that Archer went to Belgium for a ‘minor surgery’ midway this season but he is available for selection.

“Yes, he was (in Belgium for surgery). I believe it was a minor surgery. I think he went for a day. As far as I know, Jof is available for selection,” he said.

IPL 2023: Purple Cap Complete List of Batters with Most Runs, Check here

MI bowlers gave away a whopping 96 runs in the last 30 balls to allow Punjab Kings to run away with the match here at the Wankhede Stadium last weekend.

If that was not enough, MI conceded 70 runs off the last 24 balls against defending champions Gujarat Titans. MI will need more from their top-order but the task on Sunday night will be to put a unified front, given that RR’s batting has been consistent enough.

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here