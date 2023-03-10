Mumbai Indians Unveil New Jersey For IPL 2023 With Essence of 'City of Dreams'

Mumbai Indians today unveiled its official playing kit for the upcoming (2023) season of the Indian Premier League. Conceptualized by designer duo Shantanu & Nikhil, the new jersey captures the essence of Mumbai in the iconic blue & gold colours.

Watch the jersey reveal video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mumbai Indians (@mumbaiindians)

The official collection (Match and Training jersey) will be available for sale from March 10 exclusively on MI Shop for the first 7 days from launch and then will be available across multiple platforms.

Follow live - India vs Australia Live Score 4th Test, Day 2: Green Eyes Ton, Khawaja Gets to 150 As Australia Reach 347/4 at Lunch

The MI Paltan will be in for a bigger treat this time around, with one of its kind customisation features being made available for fans, where they can personalise their jerseys with their names and a number of their choice. The jersey will be launched in all sizes including young MI fans. Fans can buy the entire collection of replica range of match jerseys, training jerseys, and travel jerseys on MIShop. (https://shop.mumbaiindians.com)

Speaking on the unveiling, Mumbai Indians Spokesperson, said, “Our team jersey is a reflection of the ethos of Mumbai Indians. Over the years, Mumbai Indians have been home to many aspirations which have emerged as inspiring stories. This is synonymous to the spirit of Mumbai which opens its arms with opportunities to every individual who dreams and believes in his future. We look forward to stepping onto the field with the support and passion of our fans as we don this jersey.”

ALSO READ| IND vs AUS 4th Test: PM Modi, Anthony Albanese Gifted Collage Made Up of Indian and Australian Players’ Pictures

Shantanu and Nikhil said, “Amidst the hustles and blinding glamour of the city, there lies a dream. A dream so strong that drives a culture forward. Millions commuting from comfort to the brink of breakdowns that eventually converts their saw dust aspirations to flickering gold. A city surrounded by depth of Arabian Sea and heights of human aspirations that reportedly never sleeps. If India was a poet, Mumbai is the verse that makes it a legend with each dreamer contributing syllables weaving in a beautiful poetry.

This year’s MI jersey celebrates that dream. Carefully picking elements almost synonymous to the city like the famous Kaali Peeli ride, Sea link, a skyline that makes people gaze in awe for hours and the spirit to continue expanding our goals. Bringing in the euphoria of Street into prints, the gold line navigates its path on jersey like every dreamer who zig zags in the city running behind dreams, eventually meeting their best selves.”

ALSO READ| Probably the Best Pitch: Ex-IND Opener Predicts Spin Dominance Soon in Ahmedabad

Coinciding with the launch of the jersey, MI also launched their membership packages as well, across multiple tiers for fans across all age groups. This season, the MI family memberships program will range from Rs. 699 for the Junior package, Rs. 799 for Silver, and Rs. 2199 for Gold. Members will also get early access to home match tickets, special discounts on exclusive merchandise, access to events, and special content from the MI family.

Get the latest Cricket News here