Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch WPL 2023 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Harmanpreet Kaur-led Mumbai Indians have been enjoying dominating run in the inaugural Women’s Premier League (WPL). They will eye to continue the form in the coming fixture which will see Mumbai crossing swords against Gujarat Giants.

The 20-over battle is slated to take place on March 14 at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. Coming out victorious in all of their four games, Mumbai Indians are comfortably holding the top spot in the table with 8 points.

Looking at the Gujarat-based franchise, they have won just a single game so far in the tournament. The Sneh Rana-led unit is reeling in fourth place in the WPL standings, only after bottom-placed Royal Challengers Bangalore.

In their last appearance, Harmanpreet smashed a match-winning 53 off 33 deliveries, while on the chase of 160 runs against UP Warriorz. Indian opener Yastika Bhatia also played quickfire innings of 27 runs, which built the foundation for the skipper.

Among the Mumbai bowlers, Saika Ishaque folded up with three wickets. Meanwhile, Gujarat Giants endured a massive 10-wicket defeat against Delhi Capitals in the earlier game owing to a below-par batting show. Their batting department will require major improvements to perform well in the rest of the tournament.

Ahead of Sunday’s WPL match between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants; here is all you need to know:

What date WPL 2023 match between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants will be played?

The WPL 2023 match between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants will take place on March 14, Tuesday.

Where will the WPL 2023 match Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants be played?

The WPL 2023 match between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants will be played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

What time will the WPL 2023 match Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants begin?

The WPL 2023 match between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants WPL match?

Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants WPL match will be televised on Sports 18 Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants WPL match?

Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants WPL match will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website.

Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants Possible Starting XI:

Mumbai Indians Predicted Starting Line-up: Yastika Bhatia, Dhara Gujjar, Amanjot Kaur, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver, Amelia Kerr, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque, Issy Wong, Humaira Kazi

Gujarat Giants Predicted Starting Line-up: Kim Garth, Sabbhineni Meghana, Sushma Verma, Harleen Deol, Georgia Wareham, Ashwani Kumari, Ashleigh Gardner, Laura Wolvaardt, Sneh Rana (c), Mansi Joshi, Tanuja Kanwar

