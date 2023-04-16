Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2023: Mumbai Weather Forecast And Wankhede Stadium Pitch Report

IPL 2023 Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders Weather Report For Today’s T20 Match And Pitch Update: Mumbai Indians are set to square off against Kolkata Knight Riders in their upcoming match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. The clash between two powerhouse sides is slated to take place on April 16 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. It will be the first fixture of Sunday’s doubleheader and will begin at 3:30 PM IST.

After suffering two consecutive defeats, Mumbai finally clinched their maiden victory of the season in the last game. The Rohit Sharma-led side got the better of struggling Delhi Capitals, winning the away outing by 6 wickets. Meanwhile, Kolkata Knight Riders will head to the Mumbai game on the back of a defeat. In the previous appearance, they fell short of Sunrisers Hyderabad and lost the high-scoring battle by 23 runs.

Pitch Report:

The pitch at Wankhede has a reputation for producing run fests. Balls come nicely to the bat on this surface, making the job easy for the batters. Based on the previous outings at the venue, the chasing side takes the upper hand, sharing superior winning records. Pacers may fetch some scalps with the new ball, while spinners will get assistance in the middle overs.

Weather Report:

The weather is expected to be sunny on April 16. There is no chance of rain being a spoilsport during the IPL match between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders. The wind speed will be around 17-21 km/h during the 20-over clash. The temperature could hover around 27 degrees Celsius to 36 degrees Celsius, while the humidity is anticipated to be around 49-69 percent.

Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders Telecast and Live Streaming Details:

The Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2023 match will be telecast on the Star Sports network. Live streaming of the same will be available on the JioCinema app and website.

Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders Full Squads:

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan, Cameron Green, Jofra Archer, Jhye Richardson, Piyush Chawla, Raghav Goyal, Nehal Wadhera, Shams Mulani, Vishnu Vinod, Duan Jansen, Tim David, Ramandeep Singh, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Jasprit Bumrah, Arjun Tendulkar, Arshad Khan, Kumar Kartikeya, Hrithik Shokeen, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal

Kolkata Knight Riders: Nitish Rana (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Venkatesh Iyer, Vaibhav Arora, Lockie Ferguson, Harshit Rana, N Jagadeesan, Kulwant Khejroliya, Shakib Al Hasan, Mandeep Singh, Sunil Narine, Anukul Roy, Andre Russel, Rinku Singh, Tim Southee, Suyash Sharma, Shardul Thakur, Varun Chakravarthy, David Wiese, Umesh Yadav, Litton Das

