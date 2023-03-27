'Greatest T20 Franchise': MI's WPL Triumph Sends Twitter Into Meltdown, Sachin Tendulkar-Jhulan Goswami React

Mumbai Indians won the inaugural Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023 by beating Delhi Capitals by 7 wickets in the final at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday. Harmanpreet Kaur’s side outclassed Meg Lanning and Co to win their maiden WPL trophy, thus adding to the franchise’s five titles in the Indian Premier League.

It was a full house at the venue for the final with MI’s legendary players such as Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Keiron Pollard and Sachin Tendulkar among those who attended the summit clash.

The Mumbai-based franchise continued their winning legacy in the WPL as well, with Sachin and MI’s bowling coach Jhulan Goswami among those who lauded the efforts of Kaur’s winning team.

As soon as Nat Sciver-Brunt scored the winning runs for a resounding victory the Brabourne erupted with MI fans taking social media by storm.

While some fans dubbed Mumbai Indians the ‘greatest franchise in T20 cricket’, others lauded the efforts of Harmanpreet Kaur and everyone associated with the WPL side.

Check the best reactions after Mumbai Indians’ WPL triumph:

CHAMPIONS @mipaltan, I’m so proud of every single one of you for your hard work, dedication & incessant passion for the game. It has been an honor to serve as the mentor & bowling coach. Only upwards now #WPL #WPLFinal #MumbaiIndians #WPL2023Final #MIvsDC pic.twitter.com/8mkd38YwH1— Jhulan Goswami (@JhulanG10) March 26, 2023

Both captains of Indian teamBoth winners in IPL and #WPLBoth captains of Mumbai IndiansBoth great battersAny other similarities I am missing? pic.twitter.com/FCvKWnabCI — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) March 26, 2023

Rohit Sharma went to dressing room after 15th over and told girls how to handle the scoring pressure. His suggestions helped us alot . He’s the guiding light of Mumbai Indians.- Nita Ambani on Jio Cinema pic.twitter.com/MRVYpTqYnB — (@Hydrogen_45) March 26, 2023

Random person : how it feels like to lose a final?Rohit Sharma: we don’t know, we are Mumbai Indians. pic.twitter.com/xr57hkrXsv — ANSHUMAN (@AvengerReturns) March 26, 2023

Men’s Mumbai Indians are happyBoys it’s time to replicate this pic.twitter.com/mqbry9yHLZ— R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) March 26, 2023

Some Similarities Between Harmanpreet Kaur and Rohit Sharma:• Both are Indian captains.• Both have scored T20I century• Both plays with CEAT bat.• Both are Mumbai Indians captains. Now both have won trophies for MI in their debut seasons as captains !! pic.twitter.com/ki2gm7lSPc — Vishal. (@SPORTYVISHAL) March 26, 2023

Mumbai Indians ~ The Greatest T20 Franchise everpic.twitter.com/NimH9FuIAu — (@Shebas_10dulkar) March 26, 2023

For the second game in a row, Sciver-Brunt came to her side’s rescue as she scored an unbeaten 60-run knock in the summit clash, following the all-important 72-run inning against UP Warriorz in the Eliminator.

Earlier in the match, Lanning had won the toss and she elected to bat first, but it proved to be an off-day for the DC batters. The skipper herself finished the top-scorer of her side at 35 as the Capitals could only muster up 131/9 in 20 overs.

Issy Wong dished in yet another crucial performance in the final after taking a hattrick in the Eliminator, the English bowler picked up 3 scalps whereas Hayley Matthews also chipped in with three wickets while Melie Kerr got two.

While Matthews and Yastika failed to click in the final with the bat, Sciver-Brunt continued her red-hot form and took home the thoroughly deserved Player of the Match award, while Kerr scored 14, whereas MI skipper Kaur played a 37-run inning in the final.

