'All He Needs to do is Take it Easy And...': Murali Vijay's Advise to Shubman Gill For WTC Final 2023

Former India opener Murali Vijay heaped praise on young batting sensation Shubman Gill and advised him to express himself in the upcoming World Test Championship final against Australia. Vijay, who toured England a couple of times, suggested that the young Indian opener has to take it easy at the Oval.

The 23-year-old has been in imperious form with the bat this season and has scored centuries across formats this year. While he also won the Orange Cap this year in Indian Premier League. The Gujarat Titans opener smashed 890 runs in 17 matches including three centuries. He registered the record for second most runs in an IPL season after Virat Kohli.

Shubman is expected to open the innings alongside Rohit Sharma in the World Test Championship final starting from June 7. Ahead of IPL 2023, Shubman scored a Test century at Narendra Modi Stadium against Australia in Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Vijay talked highly of Shubman but suggested that T20 and Test both are completely different formats.

“T20 cricket is a completely different format. In Tests, discipline is the key, especially with the shot selection. Shubman Gill is one of the most talented cricketers coming up in Indian cricket and an absolute superstar in his own way. I’m pretty sure, the mindset he has and the form he has carried over the last couple of months has been outstanding. All he needs to do is take it easy and express himself fully in England and give India a great start," Vijay told Star Sports.

Shubman made his Test debut during an Australia tour back in 2021, receiving his Test cap from former head-coach Ravi Shastri. He scored a crucial 91-run knock to breach Australia’s fortress Gabba, Brisbane and become a mainstay in India’s Test squad.

He further said that he love watching Gill and Prithvi Shaw bat.

“There are 15 superstars playing for India. If you are playing for India, you are already a superstar for me. But skill wise I really love Shubman Gill and Prithvi Shaw. They are top players," he had said.