'My Whole Journey Started Here': Virat Kohli Thankful as RCB Star Brings Up 7000 IPL Runs at Hometown Ground

Virat Kohli scaled yet another milestone in his long list of accolades in the IPL 2023 match between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Saturday.

Kohli became the first player in the history of the tournament to cross the 7000-run mark with his 55-run knock off 46 deliveries against DC.

“It is just another milestone on the journey. It’s a nice number, I just saw it on the screen. If it helps the team, I am happy to contribute," began the 34-year-old.

Kohli said that his family being present to witness the occasion made it all the more special for the brilliant batsman.

“It’s a special moment for me, my family is here, my coach is here, Anushka is here."

Kohli, a Delhi boy himself, pointed out that the accolade coming at his hometown ground was special and he was humbled by the same.

“My whole journey started here. I was watched by the selectors at this ground and selected. I feel nothing but gratitude, god has blessed me with such amazing things, and I can only bow down," he asserted.

The former Indian skipper said that having his wife and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma on tour along with him is important to him and sharing such moments with his beloved family makes his achievements all the more special.

“I have always said it from day one, having Anushka on tours with me, it’s the most important thing for me. Family time is more important to me than anything else. I just come out and enjoy my cricket, cricket is just a part of my life. It feels great when she (Anushka) comes to watch me in the stadium."

“My brother and sister are here and their family is here as well. It was unbelievable."

Mahipal Lomror produced a sterling knock of an unbeaten 54 runs off just 29 deliveries to boost RCB’s total.

“160 was going to be a good score, Lomror came in and changed the game, he shifted the game towards us. I was targeting the last three overs, but I think Dinesh and Anuj did a good job. The younger guys playing like this, gives me, Faf and Maxi a lot of confidence. It’s a great sign for the team, it was an amazing knock by him tonight," Kohli said.

Despite RCB’s efforts, DC had the last laugh as Phil Salt’s blinder of an innings powered the capital city team to a win over the Bengaluru-based unit.

The Englishman scored 87 off 45 deliveries to lead the Delhi side to a victory that lifted them off the bottom of the table.

