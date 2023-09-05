Najmul Hossain Shanto Ruled out Asia Cup 2023 With Muscle Tear in Massive Scare for Bangladesh Before World Cup

Bangaldesh star batter Najmul Hossain Shanto who smashed a century against Afghanistan has been ruled out of the remainder of the Asia Cup 2023 with a muscle tear injury. The news comes as a big blow for the Bangla Tigers who are yet to know their fate for qualification into the Super 4 stage as it will all boil down to the clash between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan on September 5.

Shanto picked up a hamstring injury during the clash against Afghanistan in Lahore on Sunday and he is expected to fly back home to continue his recovery ahead of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023.

The southpaw underwent an MRI scan on Monday after feeling some discomfort and the tests revealed the extent of the injury.

AFG vs SL Live Score, Asia Cup 2023

“The player had complained of hamstring pain during batting and could not field. We had an MRI scan done confirming a muscle tear. As a precaution, Shanto will not take any further part in the tournament and will be returning home to start rehab and prepare for the World Cup," revealed the Bangla Tigers’ physio Bayjedul Islam Khan.

Shanto has been in phenomenal form for Bangladesh and he is the leading run-getter for his side in the year 2023. Following a difficult start to his career, the left-handed batter is now enjoying a purple patch across formats.

The 25-year-old has a career average of 29.7, but the same has jumped to 42.86 in the past year. He is also the leading run-scorer in the ongoing edition of the Asia Cup having smashed 89 runs in the first game followed by a 104-run knock in the second game.

ALSO READ| ‘Ensure Our Players Have Bharat on Chest’: Virender Sehwag Urges BCCI to Change Indian Team Name on Jersey for ODI World Cup 2023

Shortly after the Bangladesh Cricket Board officially announced that Shanto would be travelling back home for his recovery, the player himself took to Facebook to share a message for his fans.

‘My journey in the Asia Cup 2023 ends here. I am suffering from a muscle tear and will not further play in the tournament. All the best wishes to my Bangladesh team for the rest of the tournament. Returning home soon and will prepare for the World Cup InShaaAllah. Thanks for the support everyone," he wrote.

Litton Das is expected to replace Shanto in Bangladesh’s playing XI.