WATCH: Naseem Shah's Fiery Send-Off to Rahmanullah Gurbaz in LPL 2023 Opener

Pakistani pacer Naseem Shah gave Afghanistan opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz a fiery send-off in the opening game of the Lanka Premier League 2023. The video from the match between Jaffna Kings and Colombo Stars, now making rounds on social media, shows the Shah erupting with emotion after picking the scalp of the Afghanistan batter. Gurbaz was caught by Ramesh Mendis at a score of 21 runs in 11 balls. The fielder completed the catch by running behind from mid-on. Gurbaz’s dismissal sparked a wild celebration out of Naseem but the Afghan was in no mood to escalate the situation. After giving Naseem a light tap on the shoulder, Gurbaz walked past the pacer back to his dugout.

Jaffna Kings and Colombo Stars locked horns in the first T20 game of the Lanka Premier League at the R Premadasa Stadium. Colombo won the toss and decided to bowl first. Nishan Madhushanka and Rahmanullah Gurbaz opened the game for the Jaffna Kings. Gurbaz had a brilliant start to the game that saw him score 21 runs in only 11 balls. The batter looked in good touch with a strike rate of 190.91 before being dismissed on the fifth ball of the third over. Naseem Shah inflicted the first blow to the Kings before pulling off that viral celebration.

Naseem Shah conceded 30 runs in three overs in the game, becoming the most expensive bowler for his side. The Kings regained their momentum thanks to a brilliant performance from Towhid Hridoy. The Bangladeshi cricketer scored 54 runs in 39 balls helping the Kings reach the 170-run mark.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz ultimately seemed to have the last laugh as the Jaffna Kings bowlers wreaked havoc during the second half of the game, securing a victory by 21 runs. Hardus Viljoen bowled a phenomenal game, picking up three wickets in four overs while giving away only 31 runs. Dilshan Madhushanaka and Vijayakanth Viyaskanth took two wickets each to secure the game for the Kings.

The rivalry between Naseem Shah and Afghanistan players goes back to the T20 World Cup last year. Shah smashed two huge sixes against Afghanistan during a thrilling contest between the two teams. His couple of biggies helped Pakistan secure a victory against their neighbours by a single wicket. The twenty-year-old has been a crucial asset for Pakistan taking 89 wickets across three international formats.