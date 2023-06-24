'No Wonder I've Got No Hair': Nathan Lyon's Cheeky Remark Ahead Of Landmark 100th Consecutive Test

Having secured a 1-0 lead in the series, Australia will be aiming to carry forward the momentum in the second Ashes 2023 Test, scheduled to start from June 28. Apart from Australia’s on-field brilliance, the focus will also be on spinner Nathan Lyon who is on the verge of setting multiple records.

In the second Ashes Test, Nathan will become just the sixth cricketer to play 100 or more consecutive Tests with their respective teams. The elite list of cricketers includes the likes of Brendon McCullum, Sunil Gavaskar, Mark Waugh, Allan Border and Alastair Cook.

Ahead of the second Test, Lyon expressed his feelings and he also made a joke about having no hair.

“That’s something I’m really proud of. To be able to tick off 100 consecutive Test matches, that’s a proper stat in my head. That’s a lot of Test cricket, a lot of ups and downs. No wonder I’ve got no hair,” Lyon told cricket.com.au.

Lyon is also just five wickets away from reaching the landmark of 500 Test wickets. It might not be nearly as impressive as Shane Warne’s 708 Test wickets but it would be enough to make him only the eighth player ever to achieve this feat.

Nathan Lyon was an important figure in Australia’s bowling lineup in the opening Ashes Test at the Edgbaston Stadium. The 35-year-old had a tremendous outing in the first innings. Lyon picked up four wickets conceding 149 runs in 29 overs. His list of victims included Ollie Pope, Harry Brook, Jonny Bairstow and Moeen Ali.

The hosts declared their first innings having scored 393. Ben Stokes’ decision to declare the innings sparked massive outrage. The decision would eventually come back to haunt them. A good innings from Australia saw them reach a total of 386 runs in their closing the difference to a mere seven runs.

Nathan Lyon did not slow down in the second innings, scalping four more wickets, this time with an even better economy of 3.33. The off-spinner dismissed Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jonny Bairstow and Ollie Robinson in the second innings.

His heroics helped Australia in bowling out the English team packing for 273. A couple of brilliant innings from Usman Khawaja and Pat Cummins, eventually, helped Australia in winning the first Test by two wickets.