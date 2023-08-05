'Didn't Really See Bazball': Nathan Lyon Claims England's Approach to Test Cricket is a 'Lot of Smoke and Mirrors'

In the two Tests Nathan Lyon was part of the Ashes 2023 before a groin injury cut short his stint, the Australian offspinner claims he didn’t see much of ‘Bazball’ - the nickname coined for England’s aggressive approach with the bat in red-ball cricket.

Lyon claims Bazball doesn’t hold water unless it can be adjusted to the match situation and added he has seen David Warner score century inside a session alluding there’s nothing new in England’s much-talked about strategy.

“I know everyone keeps talking about BazBall, to be honest, I didn’t really see BazBall… throughout my two Tests against them," Lyon told SEN Radio.

“I’m 2-0 in my Tests against BazBall… I look at the Australian cricket team and the batters we’ve had, David Warner for example… I’ve seen him score hundreds in a session… and that’s off playing an attacking brand of cricket.

“I think there’s a lot of smoke and mirrors with BazBall, if I’m being honest with you, and I feel like if you’re going to play an aggressive brand of cricket anyway, it’s about being able to go up and down in gears and understanding the moments in the game,” he added.

Lyon proved quite effective with the ball and Australia felt his absence in the next three Tests England bounced back to draw level with the series ending in a 2-2 draw.

While Australia retained the run but the result extended their wait for winning an Ashes series on England soil.

It will be 27 years since Australia last won an Ashes in England when they will next tour the country in 2027.

Lyon will be 39 when the next Ashes is played in England but Australia’s most successful offspinner in Test history isn’t counting himself out yet.

“I tell you one thing, I’m definitely not joking about going back to (the) Ashes. I feel like having this injury, coming home and watching the guys play the three Test matches has really driven me to get back there and make sure I’m back playing cricket," Lyon said

“My hunger for the game has probably gone to a new level, this has allowed me to have a little bit more time off during my rehab, sit back, reflect and reset some goals and find a really decent purpose for me. I’m definitely not writing off going back to England for the Ashes… the finish line for me hasn’t even popped up in my eyesight yet, I’ve still got a lot of cricket left in me in my eyes and a lot to offer the Renegades, New South Wales cricket but also Australia,” he added.