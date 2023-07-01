A Day After Walking with Crutches, Lyon Bats Through Pain & Runs on One Leg; Cummins is Worried - WATCH

The spectators at the Lord’s cricket stadium gave a standing ovation to Nathan Lyon for setting a huge example of sportsmanship on Saturday. Australia were reduced to 264 for 9 in the second session of the fourth day of the Ashes Test. The veteran off-spinner, who suffered a serious calf injury on Thursday and limped out of the field, was back with his batting gears on just to add a few more runs to his team’s score and pose a stiff challenge to England.

Lyon was batting through pain which was clearly visible on his face. A day before stepping out to bat for Australia, he was spotted walking with crutches. But as soon as he stepped into the field to partner Mitchell Starc, the crowd was on their toes to appreciate the veteran off-spinner’s efforts for his team.

Running on one leg

Lyon played through pain and was absolutely spot-on with his conviction. In the 98th over of Australia’s 2nd innings, Starc lofted a Stuart Broad delivery but substitute fielder Rehan Ahmed saved five runs with his exceptional efforts near the boundary line. He grabbed the ball and released it quickly to Crawley who was close to him.

As the ball was thrown back to the keeper, Lyon, who was in the middle of the pitch, rushed towards the striker’s end limping on one leg. The half-way route troubled him a lot but he was determined to complete it. As soon as he made his ground, Joe Root went closer to him to check if he was okay.

Pulling Broad for a boundary

Lyon got off the mark on the 9th ball he faced with a boundary. He pulled a short ball superbly through wide of deep square leg, getting the crowd behind him. However, the shot caused a bit of trouble to the ace cricketer as he was seen grimacing in pain.

Lyon gone for 4

It was the fifth ball of over no. 101 when Lyon looked to pull another short ball from Stuart Broad. But this time, he couldn’t connect it well. The ball went straight up in the air and Bern Stokes took the catch. Lyon was the last Aussie batter to fall but his efforts got him a few pats on the back from his opponents.

Australia all out for 2️⃣7️⃣9️⃣A huge effort from all our bowlers in the afternoon session! We need 3️⃣7️⃣1️⃣ to win! #EnglandCricket | #Ashes — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 1, 2023

Injury suffered on Day 2

Lyon sustained a calf injury on Day 2 of the Test as he limped off from the ground while holding his calf muscle. He ran from the boundary to stop a shot from England’s Ben Duckett and ended up getting injured. He slowly hobbled off the field and sat down for several minutes while a member of Australia’s medical team checked his injury.