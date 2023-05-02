Virat Kohli Fumes at KL Rahul After Naveen-ul-Haq Ignores RCB Star | Watch Video

Virat Kohli and Naveen-ul-Haq had a heated interaction after match number 43 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Monday.

IPL 2023 Points Table: Check Team Standings, Team Points, Wins, Losses

A brief interaction of Kohli, who seemed extra animated throughout the fielding innings of RCB, with LSG opener Kyle Mayers seemed to have triggered an altercation.

ALSO WATCH | After Gautam Gambhir, Naveen-ul-Haq Slams Virat Kohli, Pushes His Hand Away in a Heated Exchange

While the players were shaking hands after the match, LSG’s Naveen and Kohli were seen exchanging words and RCB’s Glenn Mexwell separated them. This was followed by Gambhir pulling away Mayers from a chat with Kohli.

Just after that, Gambhir was seen charging towards Kohli even as LSG players, including the injured captain KL Rahul, restraining him. But eventually, Kohli and Gambhir were involved in a heated argument with players from both sides surrounding them. Gambhir looked the more animated of the two and was repeatedly held back from charging towards Kohli by the LSG players and support staff. This was after the two had shaken hands.

IPL 2023: Orange Cap Complete List of Batters with Most Runs, Check here

Initially, Kohli was seen holding Gambhir’s shoulder, but as the heated exchange continued, veteran spinner Amit Mishra, RCB captain Faf du Plessis and LSG assistant coach Vijay Dahiya — also hailing from Delhi — stepped in to separate the duo.

After the altercation, Kohli was also seen speaking to LSG captain Rahul, when Naveen was seen near the pair.

The LSG Afghan bowler did not want to talk to Kohli and walked away to which Kohli was not happy.

IPL 2023: Purple Cap Complete List of Batters with Most Runs, Check here

WATCH:

Naveen ul haq denied to talk with KohliEntertainment into 100 ho rha pic.twitter.com/79BjOZS6bZ— karna (@this_is_elon24) May 1, 2023

Kohli and Gambhir admitted to a breach of IPL Code of Conduct rules and fined 100 per cent of the match fee, with LSG’s Naveen-ul-Haq was also fined 50 per cent of his match fee.

Both Kohli and Naveen took to social media to vent their emotions on the altercation.

Kohli was heard saying in a video posted by RCB on social media: “If you can give it, you gotta take it. Otherwise don’t give it."

“You get what you deserved that’s how it should be and that’s how it goes," read the message on Naveen’s Instagram story.

“Everything we hear is an opinion, not a fact. Everything we see is a perspective, not the truth," Kohli shared a note on his Instagram story.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here