'Worst Waste of Time is Arguing with the Fool': Naveen's Cryptic Post Exactly 2 Months After Spat With Kohli

The sixteenth edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) may have ended a month ago but the spat between Royal Challengers Bangalore star Virat Kohli and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) pacer Naveen-ul-Haq is still fresh in the minds of cricket fans. Even after the conclusion of the season, the Afghan speedster has been posting cryptic stories on his social media accounts which seem to be pointing at the Indian batter.

Ashes 2nd Test Live Score ENG vs AUS Day 4

On Saturday, exactly a couple of months after the infamous incident, Naveen posted an enigmatic video on Instagram that showcased a tale including a tiger, a donkey and a lion. The story ended with a blunt note which read,

“The worst waste of time is arguing with the fool and fanatic who does not care about truth or reality, but only the victory of his beliefs and illusions. There are people who no matter how much evidence we present to them, are not in the capacity to understand, and others are blinded by ego, hatred, and resentment, and all they want is to be right even if they are not.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Naveen ul haq Murid (@naveen_ul_haq)

The argument between Kohli and Naveen

The incident happened at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow where KL Rahul-led LSG hosted RCB for the reverse fixture. After the visitors won the game, Kohli and Naveen got involved in a heated exchange. The spat was further ignited as Kohli came at loggerheads with LSG mentor Gautam Gambhir while other players intervened to separate them.

ALSO READ| ‘Some Deliveries Were Unplayable’: Ex-India Opener Praises Pakistan Ace, Fires Warning Ahead of IND vs PAK Showdown

In the aftermath of the incident, the trio – Virat Kohli, Gautam Gambhir and Naveen-ul-Haq – was heavily fined for breaching the IPL code of conduct. Kohli and Gambhir were fined 100% of their match fees after they were found guilty of a Level 2 offence while Naveen-ul-Haq lost 50% of his match fees for his Level 1 offence.

Naveen’s statement on the episode

Recently, Naveen opened up on the incident and claimed the brawl was instigated by Kohli grabbing the pacer’s hand and hurling heated words. The Afghan pacer was brutally trolled by Indian fans on social media after the incident.