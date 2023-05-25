Naveen-ul-Haq Roasted by Mumbai Indians Cricketers on Instagram With 'Sweet Season of Mangoes' Post

It’s the season of mangoes everywhere. Ask Naveen-ul-Haq.

Ever since the Afghan fast bowler shared a picture of him enjoying ‘sweet mangoes’ on Instagram, the ‘king of fruits’ has gained quite a popularity on the social media with fans joining in the fun with memes of their own.

Lucknow Super Giants, an IPL franchise that Naveen plays for, crashed out of the ongoing season after losing to five-time champions Mumbai Indians in the Eliminator on Wednesday, played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

The expected happened. The term ‘Mangoes’ became one of the top trends on Twitter. And if Instagram had a similar feature, it surely would’ve been a top trend on it too.

Interestingly, MI cricketers also took a dig at Naveen with a mango meme of their own.

A now deleted post shared by MI fast bowler Sandeep Warrier on his Instagram account shows him and two of his IPL team-mates - Vishnu Vinod and Kumar Kartikeya sitting and looking at mangoes kept on a table while depicting the Japanese pictorial maxim of the three wise monkeys.

Naveen has often been teased with the chants of ‘Kohli’ by the fans during the IPL 2023 ever since he clashed with the Royal Challengers Bangalore superstar.

He’s been encouraging the fans to chant louder and during the eliminator clash, put fingers in his ears to celebrate the wicket of Rohit Sharma.

“I enjoy it. I like everyone in the ground chanting his (Virat Kohli) name or any other player’s name. It gives me passion to play well for my team,” Naveen said during a media interaction.

top videos

“…I don’t concentrate on the outside or the noise from outside or anything else. I just focus on my own cricket and my own process. Crowd chanting or anyone saying something doesn’t affect me. As professional sportsmen you have to take this in your stride. One do when you don’t good for your team, fans are going to give it to you. And when you do good for your team, same people are going to chant your name. Basically this is part and parcel of the game,” he added.