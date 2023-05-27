Naveen-ul-Haq Reacts to Viral 'Sorry Virat Kohli' Tweet, Urges Fans to Report 'Fake Account'

Naveen-ul-Haq has finally broken his silence on the viral ‘I am sorry Virat Kohli’ tweet that had taken social media by storm. Ever since Naveen locked horns with Kohli as the duo indulged in an ugly on-field spat during the IPL 2023 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore, the Afghanistan pacer has become a major talking point, particularly due to his on and off-the-field antics.

In the match between LSG and RCB, Kohli was seen having a heated argument with Naveen, and later, Virat also had a spat with LSG mentor Gautam Gambhir.

Since then, Naveen has taken multiple sly digs at Virat Kohli, through his Instagram account. When RCB lost to Mumbai Indians, Naveen shared pictures of ‘Mangoes’ before he was nicknamed the ‘mango guy’ by Nicholas Pooran.

Virat responded by sharing a video of American comedian Kevin Hart, indicating he doesn’t have time for holding grudges, but Naveen wasn’t done.

After RCB were eliminated from the race for IPL 2023 playoffs, following their defeat to Gujarat Titans, the LSG pacer seemingly launched another dig by sharing a video of the African tv host, the same video which Kohli revealed was his favourite meme which he enjoyed with his ex-RCB teammate AB de Villiers.

Having mocked Virat so much, Naveen was also on the receiving end of hatred from Indian fans as he was taunted by ‘Virat Kohli’ chants at multiple venues, even in Lucknow’s Ekana Stadium as well.

More recently, a tweet from a ‘fake account’ went viral from the account named ‘@naveenulhaq66’. The tweet read, “I’m sorry Virat Kohli sir," and the tweet went crazy viral in no time garnering more than 25000 likes.

The Afghanistan pacer finally broke his silence regarding the same, sharing a screenshot of the fake account on his stories, urging his fans to report the same.

“From this FAKE ACCOUNT whoever has got msges report it thanks," wrote Naveen.

Earlier, reacting to the ‘Kohli, Kohli’ chants, Naveen told reporters after LSG’s elimination from IPL 2023 playoffs that he enjoys whenever the crowd tries such antics.

“I enjoy it. I like everyone in the ground chanting his (Virat Kohli) name or any other player’s name. It gives me passion to play well for my team,” said Naveen.