Naveen-ul-Haq Brutally Mocks Virat Kohli, RCB After Their Elimination From Race For IPL 2023 Playoffs

Naveen-ul-Haq brutally trolled Virat Kohli and Royal Challengers Bangalore after RCB’s were eliminated from the race for IPL 2023 playoffs. RCB’s defeat to Gujarat Titans by 6 wickets at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday, May 21 meant that they remained on 14 points while Mumbai Indians clinched the last remaining IPL playoffs berth with their win over Sunrisers Hyderabad earlier in the day.

Naveen, who had an infamous falling out with Kohli earlier this season and has been mocked up fans in Lucknow and Kolkata as fans chanted ‘Kohli Kohli’ but it was Naveen’s turn to rub it in as Kohli and RCB still chase their maiden title while Naveen posted a sly dig on Instagram.

The Lucknow Super Giants pacer posted a video which seemingly mocked RCB and Virat Kohli after their defeat to GT, while LSG had earlier qualified for IPL 2023 playoffs with a win over KKR.

Naveen-ul-Haq’s indirect dig at RCB, Virat Kohli:

Ever since Virat Kohli and Naveen-ul-Haq came face to face in the RCB vs LSG fixture earlier this season, they have aimed digs at each other. It was an infamous tie as Kohli also had a heated argument with Gautam Gambhir in the same match.

Following the tie, not only were the three players fined by BCCI but both Kohli and Naveen shared cryptic posts on social media.

Naveen had seemingly mocked RCB after their defeat to Mumbai Indians with a mangoes reference but the Afghanistan and Lucknow Super Giants ace was brutally trolled by fans as supporters chanted Virat Kohli’s name at multiple venues wherever Naveen played.

After multiple videos of the crowd-taunting Naveen went viral, the LSG pacer gave it back to the fans with a finger on the lips gesture against KKR, and he trolled RCB once again by posting a dig on social media after the Bengaluru-based franchise were eliminated from the IPL 2023 playoffs.

RCB lost to GT by 6 wickets as they needed a win to reach the playoffs but they could only finish with 14 points and the wait for their maiden IPL title rages on.