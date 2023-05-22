Naveen-ul-Haq Bashed by Virat Kohli Fans for Cryptic Post After RCB's Elimination from IPL 2023

Virat Kohli and Royal Challengers Bangalore’s journey in IPL 2023 has come to a heartbreaking end. Their wait for a silverware has extended to by another year after failing to make the playoffs in the ongoing season.

Needing a win to join Gujarat Titans, Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants in the playoffs, RCB’s hopes were first dented by the weather which forced a delayed start.

Fortunately, there was a full 20-over contest with RCB batting first and Kohli continuing his sensational form to blast a record- breaking 7th ton of his IPL career - second in a row. RCB posted a challenging 197/5.

But pain awaited RCB and their fans.

Also Read: Naveen-ul-Haq Mocks Virat Kohli, RCB?

If Kohli is the King of Indian cricket then Shubman Gill is the Crown Prince. And the youngster proved why he’s being hyped as the next big thing in cricket with a stunning century of his own - second in a row - to power GT to a thrilling six-wicket win.

Kohli and RCB were left crestfallen when Gill smacked Wayne Parnell for the winning six in the last over.

And soon LSG fast bowler Naveen-ul-Haq shared a cryptic story on Instagram which has been construed as a dig at Kohli and RCB getting eliminated from the playoffs race.

The beef between Kohli and Naveen began during a tense clash between LSG and RCB in Lucknow when the two exchanged words. And then during the post-match handshakes, the two again were involved in an argument following which the two started taking indirect digs at each other through social media.

IPL 2023 Playoffs: GT and LSG Continue to Polish Reputation; CSK and MI Bounce Back in Style

Naveen has been sharing posts on his social media handles seemingly mocking Kohli and his latest dig hasn’t gone down well with the fans as they have criticised the Afghan international for ‘crossing the line’.

This Naveen ul haq is crossing all the limits 🤬 pic.twitter.com/d0EF5GhppN— Pratham. (@76thHundredWhxn) May 21, 2023

naveen ul haq has taken it too far now pic.twitter.com/A8bQZC0Sdf— Kanupriya (@kanupriiya) May 21, 2023

Hey @rashidkhan_19 can you tell naveen ul haq to stop doing these things We love you guys but he will make us hate all of you eventually We cheer for you in your matches but i don't know you guys will get same reception now because of @naveenulhaq66 — Cricket Girl (@wowowowow989) May 22, 2023

The way Naveen ul haq is poking on social media continuously, Naveen ul haq should join saas bahu serial…!!!— sajiv goenka (@sajivrulz) May 22, 2023

Virat Kohli performing with centuries on the ground, Naveen ul haq playing with phone on social media…that's the difference…GROW UP— sajiv goenka (@sajivrulz) May 22, 2023

top videos

Dear @LucknowIPL, your karma is sealed all thanks to this misguided missile #naveen_ul_haq #naveenulhaq . He is going over the board. Congratulations #MiPaltan in advance. Such a disgrace to the game he is. Entire India support and madly love #ViratKohli— Rohit Gupta (@Rowhitz) May 22, 2023

Kohli will be eager to get over the disappointment of another fruitless IPL season as far as title is concerned and focus his energies on preparing for the final of the ICC World Test Championship where India will take on Australia next month.