'Need to Justify Why I am on The Field': Virat Kohli Says His Own Expectations Are More Important Than to Prove Critics Wrong

A century may have rubber-stamped his good form in Test cricket but Virat Kohli was never in doubt despite taking a mammoth 41 innings between his 27th and 28th hundred in the format. Kohli’s 186 ensured India were in the safe zone that helped them to 571-all out in response to Australia’s first innings total of 480-all out during the 4th Test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy that ended in a draw on Monday.

It was a measured innings from Kohli who was quite patient during his 364-ball essay as he struck 15 fours during his stay. The former India captain though admits despite being in good nick, he hasn’t been able to bat for as long as he has done in the past.

Also Read: India Captain Rohit ‘Satisfied’ After Hard Fought Series Win Over Australia

“To be honest, the expectations I have from myself as a player is more to important to me," Kohli said during the post-match presentation. “I felt I was batting well from the first innings at Nagpur. We focused on batting for long. I did that to an extent but not to the capability that I have done in the past. Was a little disappointed for that."

Kohli said he was able to bat as he wanted to but he no longer feels the need to prove anyone wrong. “Relief from the point of view that I could play the way I wanted to play. I was happy with my defence. I am not in a space now where I will go out and prove someone wrong. I also need to justify why I am there on the field," he said.

Also Read: India Win Series 2-1 After Ahmedabad Test Ends in a Draw

The fourth Test ended in a drab draw but Kohli revealed that the plan was to play positively until Shreyas Iyer was ruled out due to an injury and the team fell short of a batter.

“When I was 60 not out, we decided to play positively. But we lost Shreyas to injury and were a batter short. So, we decided to play time. They were good with the ball and placed some good fields. We got a bit of a lead and gave ourselves some sort of a chance," he said.

Get the latest Cricket News here