'Need to see if Plans were Wrong or Execution was Bad': MS Dhoni Explains Where CSK Lost to PBKS

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) suffered a shocking 4-wicket loss at the hands of Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Sunday afternoon in Chennai. Despite posting a mammoth 200-run total, the four-time champions succumbed to the defeat following an underwhelming bowling show. Opener Devon Conway smashed an unbeaten 92 off just 542 deliveries but his effort went in vain as Shikhar Dhawan-led side hit the winning runs off the last ball to silence the yellow brigade.

In the pursuit of 201, Punjab needed nine runs from the final over. Pacer Matheesha Pathirana conceded just two off the first three deliveries but Sikandar Raza held his nerve under immense pressure, scoring two runs each from the next two balls. Punjab finished at 201 for 6 as Prabhsimran Singh (42), Liam Livingstone (40), Sam Curran (29), and Jitesh Sharma (21) played crucial roles with the bat in hand.

Following the loss, CSK skipper MS Dhoni said the bowlers need to be more aware of the situation and also indicated that the execution was probably ‘bad’.

“We lost it [the game] in a couple of overs in the middle. You need to be aware of what you need to bowl and be clear because the batters will be going for it (big hits). (Matheesha) Pathirana bowled well but other than that, we need to see if the plans were wrong or the execution was bad,” said Dhoni.

Barring openers Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad (37), none of the other batters could make an impact and Dhoni felt his team could have scored another 10 runs.

“We should be doing better with the bat. The pitch had turn, there was some turn when it hit the seam. The slower balls gripped. I think, 200 (runs) was par. Also towards the end of our innings, could we have got 10 more?” he questioned.

Devon Conway, who bagged the Player of the Match award for his blistering knock, was also dejected with the results.

“We thought 200 was a very competitive total so a little bit disappointed that we lost this one,” said Conway.

“We felt it (wicket) was a little bit slow when you hit the wicket. I try not to over-complicate things. I try to keep things as simple as possible. I try and work as closely as I can with (batting coach) Mike Hussey. Along with the other players, we have got a lot of experience in our camp. Just try to work with them,” he said.

