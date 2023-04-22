'Need to Stick to Our Aggressive Approach': SRH Skipper Aiden Markram After Loss vs CSK

Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Aiden Markram suggested that his team needs to stick to the aggressive approach in the batting after they suffered a crushing 7-wicket defeat. Sunrisers have failed to play consistent cricket this season and have won just two out of six matches as the pressure is now mounting on them to get back to winning ways.

Markram was not impressed with his team’s batting performance against Chennai and said they were around 30 runs short on Friday.

“Disappointed again, never nice to lose. Not good with the bat, couldn’t build partnerships and then you struggle to put in a good total. We certainly thought this wasn’t a 130 wicket, it was more around 160," Markram said after the loss.

The Sunrisers Hyderabad batters failed to get going against the Chennai Super Kings’ spinners in the middle overs. Ravindra Jadeja claimed three wickets to dent Hyderabad’s hope for a big score at Chepauk.

Markram said that his team had plans to tackle the Chennai Super Kings spinners but they failed to execute them as the lack of substantial partnership hurt them in the game.

“Partnerships weren’t there, we couldn’t build momentum and credit to them for the way they bowled. We knew they’d play a huge role, each person had a plan to counter them - you can either take them down or rotate strike and build partnerships. We had the plans but unfortunately couldn’t execute them," he added.

Talking about the top-order batters, Markram said that they need to bat with an aggressive approach and someone has to take the initiative for that.

“It is about taking on the bowlers in the powerplay, we need to stick to our aggressive approach. We have to look in and see how to get better with the bat, one or two guys need to put their hands up with the bat," he added.

Mayank Markande was the best performer with the ball for SRH on a rather forgettable day, finishing with 2 for 23 (4 overs). He got the wickets of Ajinka Rahane (9) and Ambati Rayudu (9), bowling the latter with a googly.

Markram was happy with his team’s bowling approach while defending the below-par target and said, “Very pleased with the effort from our bowling group."

