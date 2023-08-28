‘Fenkon Toh Aise Ki Chaar Log Bole…’: Virender Sehwag’s Post for Neeraj Chopra Goes Viral

History was scripted on Sunday night when Ace javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra struck gold with a throw of 88.17m, becoming the first Indian to clinch a gold medal at the World Athletics Championships. The 25-year-old Chopra achieved his best throw of the day in his second attempt. He had a foul to start with, but then got 88.17m, 86.32m, 84.64m, 87.73m and 83.98m.

Chopra has now become only the second Indian, after legendary shooter Abhinav Bindra, to simultaneously hold the Olympics and World Championships title. Bindra won the World Championships title when he was 23, and the Olympics gold at 25.

Wishes started to pour in on social media after Chopra shined at the World Athletics Championships 2023 in Budapest. The Indian cricket fraternity heaped massive praise on the superstar from Haryana for his historic achievement.

Former opener Virender Sehwag had the best message for India’s golden boy. Highlighting Chopra’s mega run, Sehwag wrote, “Fenkon toh aise fenko ki chaar log bole Kya fekta hai yaar. 88.17 mtr door Bhaala phenka and a World Athletics Championship Gold for our Champion #NeerajChopra . The mega run continues.”

Chopra also became only the third javelin thrower in history to simultaneously hold the Olympics and World Championships titles after the iconic Jan Zelezny of the Czech Republic and Andreas Thorkildsen of Norway.

Zelezny clinched Olympics gold in 1992, 1996 and 200 while winning World Championships titles in 1993, 1995 and 2001. Thorkildsen won gold in the 2008 Olympics and 2009 World Championships.

With his feat on Sunday, Chopra has won every title his sport has to offer. He has won gold in the Asian Games (2018) and Commonwealth Games (2018), besides four individual Diamond League Meeting titles (two each in 2022 and 2023) and the Diamond League champion’s trophy last year.

(With Agency Inputs)