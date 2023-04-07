'Neeraj Chopra in KKR': Netizens Confused as Impact Player Suyash Sharma Makes IPL Debut

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Friday registered their first win in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 after defeating Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 81 runs. The homecoming is going to be remembered for multiple reasons. The game witnessed KKR winning their first encounter in IPL 2023, Shardul Thakur notching up his first IPL fifty, Chandrakant Pandit winning his first game as a coach in the IPL, and last but not the least, the impactful debut of rookie leg-spinner Suyash Sharma.

The 19-year-old came in as an impact player, replacing Venkatesh Iyer, and ran through the RCB middle order to dent their chase of 205. Anuj Rawat became his maiden IPL wicket and then, he went on to dismiss Dinesh Karthik and Karn Sharma to bag a 3-wicket haul on debut.

Meanwhile, the netizens were blown away by not only Suyash’s bowling but his look as well. Long hair tucked in a bandana made him look like India’s star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra. The resemblance was such that the users said, “KKR brought in Chopra as an impact player.”

Check out the reactions:

Neeraj chopra in kkr pic.twitter.com/me8vMILokH— Aditya Santa (@pahadowalibaat) April 6, 2023

1.5 years after winning Olympic gold , Neeraj Chopra makes his IPL debut pic.twitter.com/wjFkd9NzLZ— ` (@FourOverthrows) April 6, 2023

#KKRvRCB#RCB #SuyashSharmaYe Neeraj Chopra kuch b kar sakta hPehle Olympic Gold aur ab 2 wickets Waah — Mohit…. (@mohitahuja777) April 6, 2023

No one has seen Neeraj Chopra and Suyash Sharma in the same room. pic.twitter.com/L5PLSmtvwV— KnightRidersXtra (@KRxtra) April 6, 2023

Neeraj Chopra trends as Suyash Sharma takes wicket in ipl..waah re ipl ki audience#NeerajChopra pic.twitter.com/KwHjchUQJ9— NcStan (@NeerajChopraFc_) April 6, 2023

Relax guys wo Neeraj Chopra nhi h .. suyash sharma hai #KKRvRCB pic.twitter.com/lGBLRhzWcs— imonuu (@monnuu_) April 7, 2023

suyash sharma mereko neeraj chopra lag rha— mish (@xchaoticgirlxx) February 20, 2023

Head coach Chandrakant Pandit was happy with rookie spinner Suyash Sharma’s ‘fighting attitude’, saying it was very difficult for rival batters to pick the 19-year-old from Delhi.

“We have seen him (Suyash) at trial matches. He is very quick in the air, and it’s very tough to pick him. It’s just the inexperience, but he showed a fighting attitude,” said Pandit after the match.

