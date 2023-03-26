Neeraj Chopra Names Harmanpreet Kaur, Mandhana-Shafali as His Favourites From WPL 2023

Tokyo Olympic gold medalist and the first-ever Indian Athlete to win a medal at the Diamond League, Neeraj Chopra attended the Eliminator between Mumbai Indians and UP Warriorz in the Women’s Premier League on Friday, March 26. Harmanpreet Kaur’s MI were able to secure a convincing victory over Alyssa Healy’s Warriorz as they set up a grand finale date with Delhi Capitals.

The official handle of WPL 2023 shared a fun interaction with Chopra, wherein he spoke about attending the Women’s U19 World Cup final earlier this year. The Javelin ace also named MI skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and RCB captain Smriti Mandhana, alongside DC ace opener Shafali Verma as his favourite players during the ongoing tournament.

Neeraj had met up with the U-19 Women’s T20 World Cup-winning team led by Shafali ahead of their summit clash with England. The Indian team defeated England by 7 wickets to clinch the inaugural edition of the Women’s U-19 World Cup.

“I felt great. It was the first time I met the Indian Women’s Cricket Team and it felt great to watch India win the World Cup in South Africa," said Chopra in the video shared by WPL.

Off the field with Neeraj Chopra - India’s Olympic Gold-medallist! #TATAWPL excitement 👌Favourite cricketers 👍Insight on some of his social media posts 👏Here’s @Neeraj_chopra1 unplugged 🎥 🔽 pic.twitter.com/GVMWhplUcN — Women’s Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) March 25, 2023

“Today, I’ve come again to meet them and it feels so good to see the environment of the tournament, people supporting women’s cricket, the kind of matches being played and the competition…it’s so good to witness," added the 25-year-old.

Talking about the inaugural edition of the Women’s Premier League, the Indian athlete stated that he was proud that women’s cricket was finally getting the recognition that it well and truly deserved in India.

“In the Olympics, both men and women compete but it feels so good to see women’s cricket get recognition and support from people," Chopra stated.

When asked to give a message to the fans, Neeraj stated that fans should support athletes even when they lose some games, because that’s when the sportspersons need the most support.

“We cannot always perform well and that is when we need support from people the most. The athletes themselves go through hard times. Keep supporting them. Such things happen in sports," added Chopra.

