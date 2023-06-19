Nepal vs USA ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023 Dream11 Prediction: Check Team Captain, Vice-captain And Probable XIs and Head-To-Head Records For Nepal vs USA

Nepal vs USA Dream11 Prediction: Both Nepal and the United States of America will eye to pick up their maiden victory in the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Qualifiers when they take on each other in the upcoming game of Group A. The face-off between Nepal and USA will take place at the Takashinga Cricket Club in Harare on June 20. Nepal kicked off their campaign with a difficult challenge, squaring off against Zimbabwe, who have rich experience of playing against some giants of world cricket. Nepal, however, could put up a commendable batting show and posted a decent 290 in 50 overs. But their bowling department was completely outclassed by Zimbabwe’s Craig Ervine and Sean Williams, both of whom notched up a century to secure an 8-wicket victory.

The USA, on the other hand, played their opening match against West Indies and endured a 38-run defeat. Batting first, West Indies produced 297 runs, thanks to a composed performance from their middle-order batters. In response, the USA suffered a massive collapse with Gajanand Singh being their only standout batter. Singh played a brilliant knock of 101 runs but could not take his team across the victory line.

Dream11 Prediction:Fantasy Player Picks for Nepal vs USA

Captain: G.Singh

Vice-captain: Asif Sheikh

Wicketkeepers: Asif Sheikh

Batters: Kushal Bhurtel, G.Singh, A.Jones, Kushal Malla

All-rounders: Lalit Rajbanshi, N.PatelBowlers: S.Netrawalkar, K.Philip, Sompal Kami, Sandeep Lamichhane

Nepal vs USA Probable XIs:

Nepal Probable XI: Kushal Bhurtel, Asif Sheikh (WK), Gulsan Jha, Rohit Kumar Paudel (C), Bhim Sarki, Kushal Malla, Lalit Rajbanshi, Arif Sheikh, KC Karan, Sompal Kami, Sandeep Lamichhane

USA Probable XI: M.Patel (C/WK), S.Jahangir, S.Taylor, S.Mukkamalla, G.Singh, A.Jones, N.Patel, S.Netrawalkar, Ali-Khan, J.Singh, K.PhilipNepal vs USA Full Squad-

Nepal Full Squad For ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023: Rohit Paudel (c), Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh, Gyanendra Malla, Kushal Malla, Aarif Sheikh, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulsan Jha, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Bhim Sharki, Lalit Rajbanshi, Pratish JC, Arjun Saud, Kishor MahatoUSA

Full Squad For ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023: Monank Patel (c), Aaron Jones (vc), Abhishek Paradkar, Ali Khan, Gajanand Singh, Jasdeep Singh, Kyle Philip, Nisarg Patel, Nostush Kenjige, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Saurabh Netravalkar, Shayan Jahangir, Steven Taylor, Sushant Modani, Usman Rafiq ReplyForward