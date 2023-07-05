Netherlands vs Scotland Live Cricket Streaming For World Cup Qualifier 2023: How to Watch NED vs SCO Coverage on TV And Online

On July 6, the Netherlands will be facing Scotland in a game that will decide which side qualifies for the World Cup. With Sri Lanka already qualified it leaves one spot open and somehow it all boils down to the final match of the Super Six.

The Netherlands and Scotland have both impressed with their performance in this World Cup. The Netherlands are sitting at the 4th position even below Zimbabwe but still have a chance at qualifying if they win this match then they will be equaling Scotland in terms of points. The Scott Edwards-led side needs to put in their best efforts if they want to qualify as it will all come down to their net run rate. It will be a tough task as their current net run rate is in negative whereas Scotland has a good run rate.

Scotland has to defeat the Netherlands to guarantee their spot. Scotland have performed really well throughout the tournament and defeated Zimbabwe who were looking really strong and were picked by many to qualify. Berrington and his men would be looking to defeat the Netherlands and make their campaign a successful one.

When will the Netherlands vs Scotland, World Cup Qualifier match be played?

The World Cup Qualifier match between Netherlands and Scotland will occur on July 6, Thursday.

Where will the Netherlands vs Scotland, World Cup Qualifier match be played?

The World Cup Qualifier match between Netherlands and Scotland will be played at the Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo

What time will the Netherlands vs Scotland, World Cup Qualifier match start?

The ICC World Cup Qualifier match between Netherlands and Scotland will start at 12:30 PM IST on July 6, Thursday.

How to live stream the Netherlands vs Scotland, World Cup Qualifier match?

Fans can live stream Netherlands vs Scotland on the Disney+ Hotstar app and the website.

How to watch Netherlands vs Scotland, World Cup Qualifier match on TV?

Netherlands vs Scotland World Cup Qualifier match will be televised live on Star Sports Network

What are the Probable 11 of Sri Netherlands vs Scotland for their match in World Cup Qualifier?

Netherlands (Playing XI): Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Wesley Barresi, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards(w/c), Saqib Zulfiqar, Logan van Beek, Ryan Klein, Aryan Dutt, Clayton Floyd

Scotland (Playing XI): Christopher McBride, Matthew Cross(w), Brandon McMullen, George Munsey, Richie Berrington(c), Tomas Mackintosh, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Safyaan Sharif, Chris Sole