Netherlands Shock West Indies in Super Over, Logan van Beek's Heroics Script Historic Win During World Cup Qualifiers

Netherlands registered a historic victory over West Indies in ICC ODI World Cup qualifiers on Monday, June 26, outlasting the Caribbean side in a super over. A depleted Netherlands team, missing several key players managed to chase down 374 in 50 overs, as they tied the scores forcing a Super Over against Shai Hope’s men.

In the Super Over, Player of the Match Logan van Beek smashed a boundary on every ball helping the Dutch score 30 runs in six balls.

In reply the West Indies could only manage to score 8 runs before losing their two wickets registering a win for the history books.

The victory helped the Netherlands pick up their two points whereas the West Indies also went through to the Super Six stage however they would need some resounding results to seal their place in the ODI World Cup 2023.

Earlier, Hope and Co. scored 375 in 50 overs, but it was not enough to keep down a spirited Dutch side.

Logan van Beek in the Super Over against West Indies:With the bat: 4 6 4 6 6 4With the ball: 8/2 with one ball to spare SENSATIONAL #CWC23 | #WIvNED: https://t.co/nJHz2HouZx pic.twitter.com/FXuUd0R56J — ICC (@ICC) June 26, 2023

Earlier, former West Indies captain Nicholas Pooran’s century helped his side score a mammoth total which current skipper Shai believed was ‘enough’ to see them through, only the Dutch had other ideas.

Scott Edwards won the toss and decided to bowl first, but the Caribbean side were off to a fiery start.

Openers Brandon King and Johnson Charles stitched together a stand of 101 runs for the opening partnership, as both players scored their respective fifties followed by a 47-run knock from the skipper Hope.

Pooran returned unbeaten at 104, smashing 9 boundaries and six maximums, whereas Keemo Paul also smashed an unbeaten 46-run inning, helping the West Indies reach 374-6.

In reply, it was a complete total effort from the Dutch side, as every batter got off to a decent start, Teja Nidamanuru smashed a century scoring 111 in 76 balls, while the captain Edwards smashed 67 runs.

Logan van Beek then took charge and smashed 28 runs in 14 balls before falling prey to Alzarri Joseph on the last ball of their innings, needing two runs to win but the scores were tied.

Van Beek then came out to bat in the Super Over carrying momentum as he smashed three boundaries and three maximums against Jason Holder helping the Dutch score 30 run in six balls.

The Netherlands all-rounder then took charge with the ball, getting the two crucial wickets of Charles and Holder winning the match for his side with a ball to spare.