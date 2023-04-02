Netizens Go Crazy After Kaviya Maran Spotted in SRH vs RR Clash in Hyderabad - See Pics

Whenever Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) is on the field, there’s a different kind of buzz on social media. The performance of the team, be it promising or below-par, is one of the reasons to keep the netizens busy but they always take special interest when SRH CEO Kaviya Maran is on the field. As soon as she features in the live feed, her pictures set the social space ablaze in no time.

On Saturday, once again Kaviya was on the top Twitter trends when she appeared on the screens. She marked her presence at the Rajiv Gandhi international cricket stadium to support her team in its campaign opener against Rajasthan Royals. The team couldn’t do well on the field which led to massive trolling on Twitter. Meanwhile, Kaviya also garnered attention for her presence.

Here’s how the netizens reacted:

My queen Kavya Maran deserves a better team in my humble opinion. pic.twitter.com/NbrDZR52z9— PHENOMENAL (@Phenomenall___) April 2, 2023

kavya maran deserves one trophy! pic.twitter.com/Vf7Otmh9rs— GK (@ggk____) April 2, 2023

Kavya Maran in the stadium.: Jio Cinema Superb work by the cameraman who captured every moment…!#SRHvsRR #SRHvRR #CricketCPS pic.twitter.com/dGzzwhlYhk — CricketCPS (@CricketCPS) April 2, 2023

Kaviya Maran is often spotted on the field to cheer for her team – the Sunrisers. Recently, she was in South Africa to support her team Sunrisers Eastern Cape at the SA20. In one of the matches, between Paarl Royals and Sunrisers Eastern Cape, she got a marriage proposal from one of the spectators at the stadium.

Who is Kaviya Maran?

Kaviya Maran is the CEO of the SunRisers Hyderabad franchise. She often makes several heads turn as the camera repeatedly pans towards her.

The 29-year-old has earlier made auction appearances for her franchise. She is the daughter of media baron Kalanithi Maran and is a part of SUN music and FM channels of SUN TV. Kaviya has made her presence felt at the IPL in the past also. The media heiress is a regular at venues where the side plays and has often caught the eyes of lenses at Rajiv Gandhi Stadium during previous IPL editions.

