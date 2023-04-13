PBKS vs GT: Netizens Impressed With Mohit Sharma's Sensational Comeback in IPL For Gujarat Titans

34-year-old Mohit Sharma made a sensational return to the Indian Premier League as he claimed a wicket in the second over he bowled for Gujarat Titans in the clash against Punjab Kings. Mohit, who missed the last two seasons of IPL, dismissed Jitesh Sharma on Thursday. He also got the better of Sam Curran in the later stage of the game. He finished his spell with two wickets for just 18 runs in four overs.

Mohit was the Purple Cap winner in IPL 2014 as he claimed 23 scalps that season while playing for MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings. However, he failed to replicate the form in the following seasons.

On Thursday, Mohit replaced Yash Dayal, who got hit for five sixes by Rinku Singh in the last clash against Kolkata Knight Riders, in the playing XI for the clash against Punjab Kings at Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali.

The 34-year-old got the better of PBKS wicketkeeper Jitesh who edged the ball behind the stumps. Initially, it was given not out by the on field umpire but wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha convinced Hardik Pandya to take the review and it worked well in the Titans’ favour.

The fans on Twitter went on a nostalgic ride after watching Mohit Sharma back in the IPL and taking a wicket.

Mohit was also part of India’s 2015 ODI World Cup squad but his form dipped after the tournament as he failed to live up to the expectations and lost his place in the team. While before Thursday’s clash, Mohit was last seen in IPL during the 2020 season where he played just one match for Delhi Capitals.

Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya talked about the KKR defeat at the toss and suggested that the team played good cricket until the last over.

“Bowling first. Just looks like a good wicket, and from whatever I’ve seen it’s good to chase. Was a one-in-a-million defeat. We are a kind of team that takes it with a smile. Played good cricket until that last over. It happens. It’s a fresh game. We’ll come out and smile, and throw some punches. I don’t know (any changes?). It’s there in the paper," Hardik said at the toss.

