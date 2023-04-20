PBKS vs RCB: Netizens React After Aggressive Virat Kohli's Successful DRS Calls Against Punjab Kings

Virat Kohli displayed his aggressive side on his return as Royal Challengers Bangalore captain in the match against Punjab Kings on Thursday. Kohli led the RCB after Faf du Plessis’ injury concerns as the latter came out to bat but didn’t take the field. Kohli came out for the toss which took the cricket fans on a nostalgia ride. He last led RCB way back in the 2021 season against Kolkata Knight Riders in the Eliminator clash.

Kohli played a sensible 59-run knock against Punjab Kings but it was his DRS calls which made him stand out as captain on Thursday. During the batting, Kohli took two successful reviews for the wide balls. While the 34-year-old also backed his instincts while fielding and took two more DRS calls on Mohammed Siraj’s bowling and both worked in RCB’s favour.

In the first over, Atharva Taide was trapped in front of the wicket but the on-field umpire gave it not out. Siraj appealed loudly and Kohli asked him whether there was a bat on it and the former was confident and replied do. The stand-in RCB skipper straightaway took the DRS and it overturned the decision. While in the fourth over, Siraj did the same against Liam Livingstone who charged down the ground to hit a big shot but was trapped. Kohli once again challenged the on-field umpire’s decision and RCB struck again.

#ViratKohli as captain means you’ll always get DRS reviews when Siraj miyan is bowling…2 out of 2 today #RCBvsPBKS pic.twitter.com/m8w0nJ2TOi — Adi (suspended soul) (@aaditea_) April 20, 2023

Meanwhile, the stand-in RCB captain hit five fours and a six during his 47-ball stay in the middle. Kohli failed to convert his half-century into a triple-digit score. It was his fourth IPL century this season so far. Kohli last captained RCB way back in IPL 2021 Eliminator match against Kolkata Knight Riders, however, his side ended up on the losing side.

