‘Never Simple to Enter a Colosseum and Perform’: Mumbai Indian’s Bowling Coach Praises Arjun Tendulkar

Mumbai Indians bowling coach Shane Bond showered immense praise on Arjun Tendulkar for his exceptional opening spell against Gujarat Titans. Speaking in the post-match conversation, Bond said that Arjun was able to bounce back well after having a nightmarish outing against Punjab Kings and bowled as per the responsibility he was given in the Gujarat fixture.

Arjun showed off his calibre and ability to produce damage with the new ball. He maintained an economy of 4.5 in two overs on a day when Gujarat put up a mammoth 207 runs on the board. The Tendulkar junior also managed to send off opener Wriddhiman Saha early in the game, picking up his third IPL wicket.

Referring to Arjun’s commendable bowling, Shane Bond said, “He (Arjun Tendulkar) bowled well today, obviously considering what transpired in the last game. It is never simple to enter a Colosseum and perform in the presence of a sizable crowd. He fulfilled everything that was required of him today, but we will try to improve his pace.”

Arjun headed to the Gujarat game on the back of a disastrous performance. The young pacer leaked as many as 48 runs during his four overs against Punjab. What makes it worse is that he conceded 31 runs in a single over, joining Yash Dayal to hold the unpleasant record for bowling the most expensive over of the IPL 2023. Mumbai captain Rohit Sharma did not make the mistake of using Arjun in the death overs against Gujarat. Rather, the youngster was given the responsibility to use his swinging ability at the beginning and it brought the result.

Arjun Tendulkar might manage to make a comeback against the Titans but Mumbai’s disappointing run continued. The five-time champions once again choked while chasing the massive target and lost the away game by a huge margin of 55 runs. As a reason behind the outcome, Shane Bond underlined the poor execution of the game plan, saying, “We are not executing our plans as we need to. You can watch how we bowled. We got hit and immediately made some changes. It is disappointing that we can’t distinguish plans when we are on a difficult run chase.”

Following the loss, Mumbai Indians are currently reeling at No 7 in the IPL table, sitting with 6 points in 7 matches. In a bid to get back to the trophy race, the Paltans will desperately battle for a victory in the next game against Rajasthan Royals, scheduled for April 30.

