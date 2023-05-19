'New Prediction King': Yousuf Pathan Earns the Tag After Virat Kohli's IPL Century - WATCH

From playing multiple match-winning knocks to taking wickets in crunch situations- Yusuf Pathan’s exceptional all-around prowess earned innumerable memorable wins for Team India. Following retirement, Yusuf ventured into commentary. Now, it seems the former India all-rounder has honed his skills in a completely different field.

Ahead of the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) face-off, Yusuf decided to wear the predictor’s hat. His stint as a soothsayer turned out to be a huge success as he was absolutely spot on in predicting Virat Kohli’s first century of the season. Yusuf’s brother, former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan, shared a video on Twitter to share a fascinating anecdote about the prediction.

Yusuf explained how seeing Virat Kohli quite calm and composed, ahead of Thursday’s match, gave him a sense that the star India batter could go on to score a hundred against Hyderabad.

“A cricketer’s body language speaks volumes about his mentality. And the way he was sitting calmly and concentrating and since it was a pressure situation, he must have been thinking about winning the game," said Yusuf Pathan in the video.

The thinking behind the prediction of Virat Kohli scoring 100 even before the game was started. New prediction in town?? @iamyusufpathan pic.twitter.com/pc3LeAL2Pk— Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) May 18, 2023

Chasing a target of 187, Virat Kohli exhibited terrific batting to score his maiden century of this season’s IPL. The former India skipper slammed 12 boundaries and six sixes to breach the three-digit mark in 62 balls. Kohli, along with Bangalore skipper Faf du Plessis, put up an opening partnership of 172 to kick off the run chase on a solid note.

RCB, eventually, scored the winning runs with four balls to spare. Batting first, Hyderabad registered a formidable total of 186. Hyderabad Wicketkeeper Heinrich Klaasen scored his maiden IPL during the game against Bangalore.

“I never look at past numbers. I put myself under so much stress already. I don’t give myself enough credit sometimes despite playing impact knocks. (So) I don’t care what anyone says on the outside. Because that is their opinion,” Virat Kohli was quoted as saying at the post-match presentation.

With 14 points from 13 games, RCB now find themselves at the fourth spot on the IPL 2023 points table. Bangalore will be desperately looking for one more win, in their last league match of the season against Gujarat Titans, to stay alive in the hunt for playoffs.