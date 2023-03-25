NZ vs SL: Blair Tickner Gets Emotional as Crowd Pays Tribute to People Affected by Cyclone Gabrielle - WATCH

Tom Latham’s New Zealand began the 3-match ODI series against Sri Lanka on a victorious note, thrashing the island nation by a huge margin of 192 runs to go 1-0 up. Henry Shipley, playing just his fourth ODI, took 5-31 as the tourists were skittled for 76 in the chase of 274 at Eden Park. It’s now their lowest ODI total against New Zealand and the fifth-lowest ever.

Sri Lanka could never recover after slumping to 31-5, with only three batters reaching double figures, including top scorer Angelo Mathews (18). The defeat comes just two months after their world-record 317-run loss to India in Thiruvananthapuram when they were bundled out for 73.

During Sri Lanka’s chase, there was a moment when the local spectator stood up and gave a huge round of applause to honour the people of New Zealand who were affected by Cyclone Gabrielle and the floods, which occurred last month.

The acknowledgement from the crowd came at the 14.2 over mark, denoting the date February 14, 2023. The cyclone hit New Zealand from 12 to 16 February with a national state of emergency being declared on February 14.

Meanwhile, New Zealand fast bowler Blair Tickner, who was fielding near the boundary rope, broke into tears. The cyclone had completely destroyed his father’s house in Hawke’s Bay.

A special moment at @edenparknz. A Moment of Acknowledgment at the 14.2 over mark to honour all those affected by Cyclone Gabriel and the floods - along with those helping with the recovery. Text DONATE to 540 to donate to the @NZRedCross Disaster Relief Fund. #CricketNation pic.twitter.com/QfSepLT1ma— BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) March 25, 2023

The cyclone occurred two days before his Test debut, against England, and left his parents occupied with saving their house rather than savouring their son’s achievement in his career.

“My father’s house has been fully destroyed. It was good to get back and help them out. It’s just hard times for the whole region, so we were helping out neighbours and whoever we could. It’s been tough, really tough at the moment, but Hawke’s Bay is staying strong,” Tickner had said after winning the first Test against England last month.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Blair Tickner (@ticks93)

About Cyclone Gabrielle

Cyclone Gabrielle, a severe tropical cyclone, devastated the North Island of New Zealand and affected parts of Vanuatu and Australia in February 2023. According to several media reports, it was also the deadliest cyclone to hit New Zealand since Cyclone Giselle in 1968, surpassing Cyclone Bola in 1988.

