New Zealand's Lockie Ferguson Set to Lead the Kiwis For Their Three-Match ODI Series Against Bangladesh

New Zealand’s express pacer, Lockie Ferguson is set to take the captaincy role for the national side during their three-match ODI series against Bangladesh as the team was announced on Saturday.

Ferguson who is 32-years-old will lead the Black Caps in Bangladesh during the end of September after their white-ball games against England. The Kiwis completed two practice games against Worcestershire in the T20 format. The Blackcaps lost their first two T20 games against England and will play two more T20 games followed by a four-match ODI series as well in preparation for the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup.

“Lockie is an experienced bowler and this is an opportunity for him to really lead from the front with not just the bowling group but the team as a whole," said New Zealand head coach Gary Stead.

Ferguson gained experience captaining the Black Caps in tour wins against English county sides Worcestershire and Gloucestershire last month.

He will lead against Bangladesh with New Zealand’s regular one-day captain Kane Williamson and stand-in skipper Tom Latham both absent.

Williamson is recovering from a knee injury while Latham is among a group of senior players who will miss the games in Bangladesh to prepare for the 50-overs World Cup in India, starting in October.

Latham, Devon Conway, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner and Tim Southee are all rested.

Star bowler Trent Boult is in the New Zealand squad for the ODI games in England and Bangladesh after nearly a year’s absence while playing in domestic T20 leagues in Australia, the United States and India.