​Pakistani Cricketers Thank Exiting Chief Selector Inzamam On Twitter

After Inzamam-ul-Haq stepped down from his position as the Pakistan Cricket Board’s chief selector on Wednesday, many players, past and present have thanked him for his contributions to their respective careers and to Pakistan cricket.
The under-fire chief selector told a press conference in Lahore that he would not seek an extension or renewal of his contract, which expires on July 31.
Leg-spinner Shadab Khan thanked Inzamam for being supportive during his period of sickness before the World Cup, and batsman Haris Sohail was also effusive in his praise.
To me @Inzamam08 bhai is a great mentor and a selfless character. When I fell ill right before the world cup, he stood next to me, made sure that I remain in high spirits & refused to give up on me. #ThankYouInzamam for your services to my country as CS. #Legend #Respect pic.twitter.com/dyosrLpbBH— Shadab Khan (@76Shadabkhan) July 17, 2019
A role model, mentor, living legend and an amazing human being. Your selfless support to me was always pricless. Only a few people know that @Inzamam08 stand through thick & thin with me and believed in me when others could not. #ThankYouInzamam #Legend #Respect #RiseAndRise pic.twitter.com/3Dv8jOxIWc — Haris Sohail (@iHarisSohail) July 17, 2019
While Asif Ali shared a deeply personal experience which showed that Inzamam’s influence transcended cricketing matters.
When @Inzamam08 bhai found out that my daughter was suffering with stage 4 cancer, he personally went down to PCB office, spoke about the funds for treatment & got it sorted. Legend beyond words. A true role model both in and out on the field #ThankYouInzamam #Legend #RiseAndRise pic.twitter.com/AIaSLlA8X3— Asif Ali (@AasifAli2018) July 17, 2019
Thanks @Inzamam08 bhai for serving Pakistan cricket and trusting many a youngsters like me. Pakistan cricket will remain in debt to you for your selfless services. #Legend #ThankYouInzamam #RiseAndRise pic.twitter.com/aicTeu7OoD — Faheem Ashraf (@iFaheemAshraf) July 17, 2019
Thank you for serving Pakistan again @Inzamam08 bhai - a cricket visionary and one of the best cricket brains beyond doubt. Your mentoring and trust in me helped me achieved many a miles. Good luck for your next journey! #Legend #Respect #ThankYouInzamam #RiseAndRise pic.twitter.com/G5hE6CmO6f— Babar Azam (@babarazam258) July 17, 2019
Personally, to me @Inzamam08 was a batting genius & an extraordinary game strategist. He would reach out to you himself and give confidence when you needed it most. I knew you had to make some tough calls for Pakistan but I have no doubt that you only wanted best #ThankYouInzamam pic.twitter.com/CsC8ZYZMbS — Mohammad Rizwan (@iMRizwanPak) July 17, 2019
One of the stars of Pakistan’s World Cup campaign, young left-arm pacer Shaheen Afridi credited Inzamam for his selection in the team, saying he would not have played for Pakistan at such an early age had it not been for him.
A legend bid farewell today to Pakistan cricket - A #ManofSteel, a visionary. I could not have played for Pakistan this early, if it was not for you. You hand pick me, nurtured me and patted my back when I needed it the most. #ThankYouInzamam bhai - Thank YOU #Legend #RiseAndRise pic.twitter.com/iUu2U3AuJa— Shaheen Shah Afridi (@iShaheenAfridi) July 17, 2019
I met @Inzamam08 for the first time during the #PSL2019 with my brother @TalhaAisham. As I approached him, he came out of his car, hugged me & asked about my family, cricket and Nepal. A true legend who showed love and respect to a kid. #ThankYouInzamam #RiseAndRise #Legend pic.twitter.com/NKjbbQ4ByW — Sandeep Lamichhane (@IamSandeep25) July 17, 2019
