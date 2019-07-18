starts in
days hours mins

​Pakistani Cricketers Thank Exiting Chief Selector Inzamam On Twitter

Cricketnext Staff |July 18, 2019, 6:30 PM IST
​Pakistani Cricketers Thank Exiting Chief Selector Inzamam On Twitter

After Inzamam-ul-Haq stepped down from his position as the Pakistan Cricket Board’s chief selector on Wednesday, many players, past and present have thanked him for his contributions to their respective careers and to Pakistan cricket.

The under-fire chief selector told a press conference in Lahore that he would not seek an extension or renewal of his contract, which expires on July 31.

Leg-spinner Shadab Khan thanked Inzamam for being supportive during his period of sickness before the World Cup, and batsman Haris Sohail was also effusive in his praise.

While Asif Ali shared a deeply personal experience which showed that Inzamam’s influence transcended cricketing matters.

Faheem Ashraf and talented young batsman, Babar Azam reflected on the genius of the ex-Pakistan captain and batsman.

One of the stars of Pakistan’s World Cup campaign, young left-arm pacer Shaheen Afridi credited Inzamam for his selection in the team, saying he would not have played for Pakistan at such an early age had it not been for him.

And finally, young Nepalese leg-spinner Sandeem Lamicchane also shared a personal experience with the Pakistani legend.

Thanks

Hide quoted text

On Jul 18, 2019 6:08 PM, Suyash Upadhyaya <Suyash.Upadhyaya@nw18.com> wrote:

​Pakistani Cricketers Thank Exiting Chief Selector Inzamam On Twitter

After Inzamam-ul-Haq stepped down from his position as the Pakistan Cricket Board’s chief selector on Wednesday, many players, past and present have thanked him for his contributions to their respective careers and to Pakistan cricket.

The under-fire chief selector told a press conference in Lahore that he would not seek an extension or renewal of his contract, which expires on July 31.

Leg-spinner Shadab Khan thanked Inzamam for being supportive during his period of sickness before the World Cup, and batsman Haris Sohail was also effusive in his praise.

While Asif Ali shared a deeply personal experience which showed that Inzamam’s influence transcended cricketing matters.

Faheem Ashraf and talented young batsman, Babar Azam reflected on the genius of the ex-Pakistan captain and batsman.

One of the stars of Pakistan’s World Cup campaign, young left-arm pacer Shaheen Afridi credited Inzamam for his selection in the team, saying he would not have played for Pakistan at such an early age had it not been for him.

And finally, young Nepalese leg-spinner Sandeem Lamicchane also shared a personal experience with the Pakistani legend.

Asif AliBabar AzamFaheem AshrafHaris Sohailinzamam ul haqpakistanSandeep LamichanneShadab KhanShaheen Afriditwitter

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
IND
9 7 1 1 15 +0.80
2
AUS
9 7 2 0 14 +0.86
3
ENG
9 6 3 0 12 +1.15
4
NZ
9 5 3 1 11 +0.17
5
PAK
9 5 3 1 11 -0.43
6
SL
9 3 4 2 8 -0.91
7
SA
9 3 5 1 7 -0.03
8
BAN
9 3 5 1 7 -0.41
9
WI
9 2 6 1 5 -0.22
10
AFG
9 0 9 0 0 -1.32

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6420 123
2 India 6807 122
3 New Zealand 4763 113
4 Australia 5470 112
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more