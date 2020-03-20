Coronavirus Pandemic: David Warner Pulls Out of The Hundred
Australian opener David Warner has reportedly pulled out of England's new franchise league The Hundred. Warner's reason to pull out of the tournament however is not the coronavirus pandemic but to make himself available for Australia's ODI series against Zimbabwe.
Coronavirus Pandemic: David Warner Pulls Out of The Hundred
Australian opener David Warner has reportedly pulled out of England's new franchise league The Hundred. Warner's reason to pull out of the tournament however is not the coronavirus pandemic but to make himself available for Australia's ODI series against Zimbabwe.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20 T20 | Sat, 18 Apr, 2020
AUT v BELHobart
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20 T20 | Sun, 19 Apr, 2020
AUT v BELHobart
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20 T20 | Sun, 19 Apr, 2020
AUT v BELHobart
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Sun, 26 Apr, 2020
LUX v BELHobart All Fixtures
Team Rankings